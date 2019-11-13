The Hanover County School Board is considering settling a lawsuit brought on by the county’s chapter of the NAACP over school names honoring Confederate leaders.
The board announced Tuesday night that it will hold a special closed session meeting at 2 p.m. Nov. 22 to “discuss a possible resolution to the pending lawsuit” filed in August by the NAACP over the names of Lee-Davis High School (Confederates) and Stonewall Jackson Middle School (Rebels).
“The School Board is carefully and thoughtfully evaluating a variety of factors in its consideration of a possible resolution of the lawsuit,” School Board Chairman Roger Bourassa said Tuesday. “The School Board is committed to providing the best possible learning environment for all Hanover County students and makes every decision with the best interest of students in mind.”
Bourassa declined in an interview after the meeting to say if board members had met with the NAACP or if his statements signaled the board's intent to eventually change the names.
"We're looking forward to coming to a resolution that the community can embrace," he said.
Last year, the School Board voted 5-2 to retain the names of Lee-Davis, which honors Confederate general Robert E. Lee and President of the Confederate States of America Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson, named for the Confederate general. The decision came after the school district polled county residents, 3 in 4 of whom responded that they support keeping the names.
A year later, the NAACP’s Hanover branch sued the county over the names, saying they violate the constitutional rights of black students and their families by making them feel unwelcome and creating an unequal learning environment.
Robert Barnette, the president of the Hanover NAACP, said the group is in favor of the School Board's scheduling of a special meeting.
"The Hanover County Chapter of the NAACP supports the Hanover County School Board’s proposal to resolve the open lawsuit quickly and efficiently and invest in a more equitable Hanover County Public Schools," he said Wednesday morning.
Barnette and others have spoken during public comment over the past year, continuing to ask the School Board, which has the power to change the names, to do just that.
"Repeated dismissal of the persistent pleas from the community members to change the names and mascots would suggest that there is no intention of promoting a community that embraces diversity," said Hanover resident Amber Peacock during Tuesday night's public comment period. "If the school names and mascots should be changed will continue to be debated long after Nov. 22, but if Hanover County school district is to become a place where social, cultural, emotional and educational equity is achieved ... then whether the school names and mascots will be changed is quite frankly no longer debatable."
Schools superintendent Michael Gill has declined to offer a position on whether to change the names, saying in August that it would be "highly inappropriate" for him "to comment or take a position on this matter" since it's the School Board's responsibility.
The board is also now considering the cost of changing the names.
During a special meeting called in March of 2018 before the April decision to keep the names, board members punted on having the school’s administration investigate the cost of changing the names as they had already decided how they would vote.
The administration is now estimating the cost of the name changes at $495,000.
Bourassa was also wary of the potential cost of continuing to fight the lawsuit in court.
“If the School Board decides to continue the litigation, the School Board will incur hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees and costs defending the lawsuit,” he said, adding that it could take a minimum of two years for a decision to be made in court. “If the NAACP prevails in the lawsuit, the School Board could be responsible for the NAACP’s legal fees, which are expected to be several million dollars.”
At the end of his statement, Bourassa said both Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson will eventually be rebuilt and "will be renamed pursuant to existing School Board Policy."
That policy states that no school should be named for a person, either living or dead.
If that were the case they would have just changed the names. No, it appears that they acted here with with the best interest of their own elected careers in mind.
Well if they won’t do it because it’s the right thing to do, it looks like they will have to do it because it is the less costly (than fighting a lawsuit they’re likely to lose anyway ) thing to do.
Conservatives standing on the wrong side of history always lose. Sometimes their surrender is an honorable concession.... sometimes they kick and scream like toddlers with a little tantrum crying “we’ll never change”.... but they are eventually forced to do the right thing. Sad that Hanover falls into the latter category.
