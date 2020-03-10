The Hanover County School Board is back to full strength.
On Wednesday, the Hanover Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint Sterling Daniel to succeed former Mechanicsville District representative Roger Bourassa on the School Board.
Daniel, the director of finance at the VCU College of Humanities and Sciences, said he felt he would be a natural fit for the position based on his experience working for a research university and the Virginia Department of Education.
“The opportunity arose to serve. It was good timing,” he said. “I’m used to the responsibility of balancing a budget and all the issues that come along with it.”
A graduate of Hanover schools, Daniels has two children, a fourth grader at Washington Henry Elementary School and a son who will begin kindergarten there next fall. “I thought it was important that the School Board have a parent who has kids in the schools,” he said.
The seven-member board began the year with two vacancies following Bourassa’s surprise resignation and the election of Sue Dibble to the Board of Supervisors last fall.
The Board of Supervisors earlier this year appointed Kelly Evko, a business consultant, to fill the vacant South Anna District seat Dibble previously held.
Bourassa, the board’s past chairman, resigned from the board in December, citing personal reasons. He was initially appointed to the School Board in 2014; his current term was set to expire June 30.
