Hanover County will not become a “sanctuary” for gun owners, but a resolution adopted Wednesday by the county's Board of Supervisors says the local government will oppose any legislation that infringes on the Second Amendment.
In a packed meeting attended by several hundred county residents and visitors, the board voted 5-1 to adopt a resolution introduced by Supervisor Scott Wyatt, who will become a member of the House of Delegates in January. Many of the approximately 200 people in attendance at the meeting cheered loudly after the resolution was approved.
After Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly in November's elections, approximately 70 Virginia localities have adopted resolutions declaring themselves a “sanctuary” for gun owners or promising to oppose potential gun control legislation, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights advocacy group that has been promoting the model resolution around the state.
Several Hanover supervisors debated Wednesday over the exclusion of the word "sanctuary" from the board's resolution.
Hanover Supervisor Faye Prichard, the board’s only Democrat, voted against the resolution. Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek was absent from Wednesday’s meeting.
This is a developing story. For the latest, go to Richmond.com.
