The Henrico County School Board will have at least three new members and two familiar faces.
Three of the board’s five members — John Montgomery, Beverly Cocke and Bill Pike — didn’t seek re-election this year. Two incumbents — Fairfield District’s Roscoe D. Cooper III and Three Chopt District’s Micky Ogburn — were on the ballot and are poised to retain their seats.
Results weren’t fully reported at press time.
Those who do win seats on the board will be tasked with deciding new school zones for the county, a controversial process that school officials hope will alleviate overcrowding in some schools, among other goals. They will oversee a school system where 59 of the 67 schools meet the state’s full accreditation standards.
Brookland District
University of Richmond outreach coordinator Jackson Carter Knox squared off against small-business owner Kristi Kinsella. They are both looking to replace Cocke, who has represented the Brookland District since 2011.
Kinsella was leading the race with 57% percent of the vote as of 8:25 p.m. Eleven of the district’s 15 precincts had reported results, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Fairfield District
In the Fairfield District, Cooper, the current vice chairman of the board, ran against Keith Hicks.
Cooper, a pastor, was leading the race, according to early returns. He had received 65% of the vote as of 8:25 p.m., with 23 of 25 precincts in the district reporting, according to unofficial results from the Department of Elections.
Three Chopt District
Ogburn was running in an uncontested race.
Tuckahoe District
The Tuckahoe District featured a two-way race between a teacher and health care administrator.
Marcie Shea, the teacher, ran against Melissa Dart to replace Pike, a retired principal who was appointed to the seat last year. Lisa Marshall resigned in August 2018 due to health issues.
Early election results showed Shea leading with 57% of the vote as of 8:25 p.m., with 16 of the district’s 20 precincts reporting.
Varina District
The most contested race was in the Varina District, where four people hoped to fill the seat left vacant by the current School Board chairman.
Policy analyst Joyce Davis, special education advocate Kandise Lucas, child care center owner Michelle Henderson and health care administrator Alicia Atkins were on the ballot. Montgomery was first elected in 2007.
Atkins was leading the race as of 8:25 p.m., with 44% of the vote. The next-closest candidate was Davis with 23%. Eighteen of the district’s 19 precincts had reported results, according to unofficial results from the Department of Elections.
