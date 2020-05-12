Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors has approved a budget for fiscal 2021 that preserves pay for police officers, firefighters, teachers and other county government employees, but puts a pause on new capital projects, hires and raises.
Tuesday’s approval of the $1.3 billion budget comes two weeks later than planned, as county budget officials needed more time to balance the budget again. They ultimately cut expenses by nearly $100 million.
A conservative budget plan, Henrico officials say, is necessary because no one is sure when the economy will bounce back during the COVID-19 pandemic as state and local officials prepare to let businesses reopen as normal in the coming months.
“It’s of the utmost importance that we’re careful,” Supervisor Dan Schmitt said. “We can’t control this virus ... but we can control flexibility in the budget.”
Officials ratcheted down revenue projections from the original budget plan unveiled in early March after the public health crisis triggered a nearly instantaneous economic downturn, reducing March tax revenue from hotels and restaurants by 45% and 33%, respectively.
More than 21,600 Henrico residents applied for unemployment benefits by the end of April.
The county ruled out furloughs, pay cuts and layoffs, but pulled the funding for a 3% pay increase for all employees and at least 5% of all departmental budgets.
Deputy Finance Director Meghan Coates said the finance staff considered workforce cost reductions while facing a $12.8 million budget gap last month.
“That was a strategy discussed, but it was rejected by this Board of Supervisors,” she said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The county also removed funding for new capital projects, including an indoor sports arena at Virginia Center Commons and an elementary school in the Fairfield District.
Employee raises and funding for the projects could come back into play, however, as the county will consider potential budget amendments that reintroduce those plans if revenues are better than expected.
“I think fortunately we’ve found a floor and we’ll have better news when we come forward for the quarterly amendments,” Coates said. “Those priorities will remain intact.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tommy Branin warned that the county must remain cautious in case additional economic hardship is created by another surge of COVID-19.
“We need to keep a watchful eye on what we can pull back, because if we get hit again ... we wouldn’t have any more rabbits in the hat,” he said.
The county’s real estate tax rate will remain at 87 cents per $100 of assessed value, but most homeowners will pay more this year because of higher assessments on about three-fourths of residential properties.
Assessments on about two-thirds of the county’s commercial properties also increased.
The first half of real estate taxes are due to the county on June 5, but property owners will have until Aug. 5 to pay the bill without incurring any late fees or penalties under an emergency ordinance the Board of Supervisors endorsed again Tuesday.
Henrico is also suspending late fees and interest on bills that are past due for the county’s levies on meals and hotels through Aug. 20.
Property owners can pay taxes and utility fees in person at the Henrico Government Center, but officials are temporarily waiving online processing fees to encourage remote payment.
More information about remotely paying taxes and fees can be found online at Henrico.us/finance.
About 500 county businesses will become exempt from business license taxes under the new budget plan.
By raising the tax exemption threshold from $400,000 to $500,000, about 15,000 businesses in the county will not have to pay it.
