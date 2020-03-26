Ebony Goode’s son was born 14 weeks early in mid-January.
An eviction notice from her South Richmond apartment complex arrived shortly after. She had just returned home from hospital, where her son has spent the first two months of his life after entering the world at 1 pound, 13 ounces.
Under strict orders from her doctor, Goode could not work in the weeks leading up to her son’s birth because of complications with the pregnancy.
She told a property manager at Aden Park Townhomes off Midlothian Turnpike about her situation, hoping they’d be flexible with January's rent. Still recovering from a C-section, she was unable to work after leaving the hospital in late January and could not afford February’s rent, either. She hoped for the best.
Then came the pandemic, and with it, an unexpected reprieve. Goode wound up at the center of the first test to a judicial order suspending all non-essential legal proceedings in Virginia, including evictions, amid the public health crisis.
“It was very stressful, very stressful, trying to figure out how I’d make ends meet, whether I could get help from family,” she said.
Goode, who turns 29 on Friday, didn’t qualify for federal assistance because she hadn’t worked at her job long enough. Rental assistance programs were a no-go; she owed too much back rent.
When a judge eventually ruled in favor of her landlord, she was given a choice: pay thousands in back rent, late fees and court costs she did not have, or move out on March 25.
She called the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society about the city’s eviction diversion program. Her landlord refused to participate, she said. It seemed like a dead end – until last week.
The Supreme Court of Virginia issued an emergency order suspending all court proceedings that were not essential for 21 days effective March 16. The order applied to local courts across the state, leading many to put eviction cases on hold. However, some did not.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring later clarified the declaration applied to evictions. So did the executive secretary of the Supreme Court.
In Richmond, landlords could not file new unlawful detainer cases against their tenants. However, hundreds of tenants – Goode among them – already had evictions scheduled.
By then, Goode was thinking about a storage unit. She did not know how to come up with what she owed. Rent for her one-bedroom apartment costs $820 a month. Two months’ back rent plus March’s sum, late fees and court costs would total almost $3,000.
“My mom said ‘just come back home, even if it’s only temporary,’” she said. “But the thing that was really getting to me was: Now I have this eviction; I’m not going to be able to move anywhere.”
Sheriff Antionette Irving, whose deputies carry out court-ordered evictions in the city limits, had scheduled 138 the week after the Supreme Court issued its emergency order. The figure is typical in Richmond, where 150 families lose their homes in an average week because of a court-ordered eviction, said Marty Wegbreit, Legal Aid’s director of litigation. Countless others are carried out informally, before they ever reach the docket.
Believing the order should halt any scheduled evictions as well, Legal Aid asked the Richmond General District Court to weigh in. Its lawyers reconnected with Goode and asked if she was willing to be a part of the challenge. She agreed.
On Monday, the court delayed Goode's eviction date 21 days, citing the duration of the higher court’s emergency declaration. The extension gives her - and others in her position - more time to pay her landlord what she owes. If the Supreme Court extends its declaration, the stay extends with it, according to Chief Judge L.B. Cann III's order.
Afterward, Irving said her office informed landlords that no evictions would be executed during the emergency.
In 2018, a Princeton University Eviction Lab analysis determined Richmond tenants faced eviction at the second highest rate in the country. Five Virginia cities were in the top ten. The findings prompted state and local action to reduce the figure, and help families avoid the stain of an eviction judgment on their record.
Soaring unemployment brought on by the pandemic will make that work harder. Thousands have lost their jobs this month with April 1 looming.
As of Thursday afternoon, more than 90,000 people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Ralph Northam to freeze rent and mortgage payments during the crisis.
After three months of unpaid leave, Goode returned to her job this week at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, where she checks patients in and out and does other clerical work.
The pandemic has prompted new safety protocols at the facility, making her transition back even more of an adjustment, she said. To protect her baby, she has her own: changing into fresh clothes immediately after her shift.
That Goode, or anyone, must worry about an eviction under these circumstances angers Wegbreit, the Legal Aid attorney who is a driving force behind the city’s diversion program.
“She’s out there risking her own health and safety and life to help others and we’re going to evict her?” Wegbreit said. “There’s no legal, moral, ethical or social code that can justify that.”
Under the court-ordered extension, Goode has two-and-a-half weeks to settle up with her landlord.
She isn’t sure how she will do it, or what she'll do if she can't.
Her son comes home next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I know the pain she is going through. So many people who make money hate her and want her to suffer and loose her home——- like me I have over 250,000 in equity need 120,000 and like get we feel people behind closed doors find creative ways to destroy us?! Congressman Cantor and Congressman King along with Goodyear are doing the same to our cause
https://www.dangeroustrailers.org/update-----goodyear-g159-update-----will-congressman-king-get-to-the-truth-and-will-he-expose-the-coverup-.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.