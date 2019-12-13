It all comes down to the North Side.
The Richmond School Board will meet Monday at Ginter Park Elementary School to finalize new boundaries for schools in the North Side, concluding a contentious rezoning process that’s consumed the education discussion in the city for much of the year.
The board approved new zones for the three other parts of the city Dec. 2, turning down the idea of combining majority white and majority black zones in the name of improving diversity.
Board members asked the city school system’s rezoning consultant, Cropper GIS, to draft six new plans to consider for the North Side. The new plans were released Dec. 9.
A public hearing on the plans is scheduled before the School Board vote.
Here’s a breakdown of the 10 options currently on the table.
Proposal W
No changes to North Side zones.
Proposal X
This is the lone option that includes school pairing in the North Side.
Students would go to Ginter Park and Obama for kindergarten through second grade before going to Holton for third through fifth grades. The change, which was shot down in the city’s West End, would improve the diversity of the three schools.
Just two in five students at Holton comes from a low-income family, compared to 80% at Ginter Park and 69% at Obama. Under the plan to pair the schools, 60% of Holton students would be considered economically disadvantaged with 51% at Ginter Park and 67% at Obama, according to data from Cropper GIS.
Some North Side parents have made a late push for the idea, creating a petition that’s garnered roughly 200 signatures. Kenya Gibson, the North Side’s representative to the board, said she wouldn’t vote for a plan that includes pairing.
Proposal Y
More than 300 North Side students change schools in this plan.
The biggest changes are seen in the current Holton zone, with 118 students - east of Interstate 95 and north of Bellevue Avenue, and east of Brook Road and north of Laburnum Avenue - going from Holton to Ginter Park. Seventy-six students who currently attend Holton, living east of Chamberlayne Avenue north of Brookland Park Boulevard, would go to Obama.
Holton would get 51 students from Obama east of Chamberlayne Avenue and south of Brookland Park Boulevard, while Obama would receive 90 students from Ginter Park south of Laburnum Avenue.
Obama would stay at 69% economically disadvantaged, while Ginter Park’s low-income enrollment would from 80% to 66%. Holton would rise from 38% economically disadvantage to 43%, according to Cropper GIS data.
Proposal Z
No changes to North Side zones.
Option 1
Ginter Park would get 117 students from Holton, north of Bellevue Avenue and east of Brook Road and north of Ladies Mile Road and east of Chamberlayne Avenue.
Fifty-eight students from Ginter Park south of Ladies Mile Road would be rezoned for Obama.
Option 2
Holton students north of Ladies Mile Road and east of Chamberlayne Avenue (58) would be rezoned for Ginter Park, while 71 Holton students east of Chamberlayne Avenue would go to Obama.
Option 3
In the plan that rezones the fewest number of students, 58 students currently attending Ginter Park - north of Ladies Mile Road and east of Chamberlayne Avenue - would go to Obama and 58 students south and east of Ladies Mile Road currently zoned for Holton would go to Ginter Park.
Option 4
This plan rezones the largest number of students (335) of the six new options.
Ginter Park would pick up 118 Holton students east of Interstate 95 and north of Bellevue Avenue, and east of Brook Road and north of Laburnum Avenue. Obama would get 76 students currently zoned for Holton east of Chamberlayne Avenue and north of Brookland Park Boulevard, and 90 students from Ginter Park south of Laburnum Avenue.
Holton would get 51 Obama students east of Chamberlayne Avenue and south of Brookland Park Boulevard.
Option 5
The fifth new plan includes the largest single change in any plan.
Students in the Holton zone - 159 of them - east of Brook Road, north of Brookland Park Boulevard and north of Ladies Mile Road would go to Ginter Park.
Obama would get 90 Ginter Park students south of Laburnum Avenue and north of Ladies Mile Road, while Obama students currently living south of Brookland Park Boulevard would be rezoned for Holton.
Option 6
One-hundred Holton students - those living south of Bellevue Avenue, east of Brook Road and north of Brookland Park Boulevard - would be rezoned for Ginter Park, while 90 Ginter Park students living south of Laburnum Avenue and north of Ladies Mile Road would instead go to Obama.
Obama would also pick up the part of the current Holton zone north of Brookland Park Boulevard and south of Ladies Mile Road.
