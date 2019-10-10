One member of the Richmond City Council. Five members of the School Board. The mayor and schools superintendent.
Only seven of the 19 elected officials who are a part of the city’s Education Compact were in attendance Thursday at the group’s quarterly meeting. The joint initiative is, in theory, supposed to bring the officials together regularly to be on the same page and make decisions about education in the city.
Instead, for the third time this year, less than half of the officials who are supposed to be in attendance showed up.
“It’s frustrating,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, who proposed the creation of the Education Compact during his first year in office, in an interview after the meeting. The City Council and the School Board unanimously signed off on the initiative in August 2017.
“I thought the expectation was that no matter if it’s a big issue or a small issue that public education was a priority for this city, and what we showed the public tonight when there’s eight [City Council] members absent is that it’s not a priority.”
He added: “I’m sure there are sufficient excuses. These individuals have professional lives outside of being a City Council person, but it’s disappointing.”
Kristen Larson, who represents the city’s 4th District on the City Council, was the lone member of the council in attendance Thursday.
The School Board members in attendance were Kenya Gibson of the 3rd District, Jonathan Young of the 4th District, Felicia Cosby of the 6th District, Cheryl Burke of the 7th District and Dawn Page of the 8th District.
“I remind my students regularly that half of life is showing up, so it’s disappointing when that truism isn’t modeled by their elected officials,” said Young, who teaches at Virginia State University.
Of the nine joint meetings held since December 2017, at none were all 19 elected officials present, according to School Board minutes from the meetings.
“These are education efforts the City Council and School Board need to work together on,” said Jim Adams, who lives in the 7th District and attended the meeting. “It’s a quarterly meeting. It lasted an hour. The people that needed to be here didn’t show up.”
There were more members of the public at Thursday’s meeting than elected officials.
Larson has the best attendance among council members, missing just one meeting. Burke has attended every meeting, the only School Board member to do so.
“We have a lot of stuff going on in our districts and are asked to be in a lot of places,” Larson said after the meeting. “If folks can’t make it, this body needs to look at it.”
The Education Compact had been tasked with creating a proposal to fund the first five years of a facilities plan approved by the School Board in December 2017 that called for building five new schools. The deadline for that plan was March 1, 2018, and no plan was created by the group.
The construction of three of those schools is in process thanks to an increase to the city’s meals tax that took effect last year. The two other schools — Woodville Elementary and George Wythe High — are still open in decrepit condition, with no set plans to be rebuilt.
The School Board is reviewing its facilities plan as part of a citywide rezoning process. Stoney, responding to a voter-approved ballot measure, unveiled a plan last year that would fund school construction for the next 20 years at a cost of $800 million. The plan calls for half of the city’s future debt capacity to be spent building and renovating schools.
Asked whether the Education Compact has been successful, Stoney said it has been because of the three new schools being built and the full funding of the second year of the school system’s five-year turnaround plan.
“That occurred because of good relationships, and you build those relationships being around the table,” he said. “But when you have an enormous amount of absences, you don’t get to build those relationships.”
On Thursday, the discussion on new school facilities was limited to an update on the building of the three new schools.
Those schools — E.S.H. Greene Elementary, George Mason Elementary and a new middle school on Hull Street Road — are still on track to open in the fall of 2020. The cost is still estimated at $146 million.
