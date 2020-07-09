The Richmond judge who blocked Virginia from removing the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue has granted an injunction that bars the city from continuing to remove Confederate iconography.
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley C. Cavedo ordered Thursday a 60-day injunction halting further removal of Confederate monuments, which the city has been taking down since last week. The decision came after an anonymous plaintiff sued Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney earlier this week over his order to remove the symbols.
Cavedo was outwardly critical of Stoney’s handling of the protests and his decision to remove the monuments for threatening public safety. Cavedo said “rioters” were a threat to the public’s safety, not the statues.
“We’ve been through three police chiefs now, and I don’t see much of a difference,” Cavedo said from the bench. “And who is their boss?”
While Stoney directed the city-owned statues to come down, on Monument Avenue and across the city, the mayor's lawyers and the city’s public works director said the city also plans to remove the Arthur Ashe monument from Monument Avenue. Ashe's family made the request, fearing damage to the statue, they said.
During Thursday's hearing, lawyers for Stoney said all the city’s Confederate statues have been removed since last week, with the exception of A.P. Hill’s in Northside. There are no immediate plans to move that statue because Hill’s remains are there.
The Hermitage Road Historic District Association said in a statement late last month that it supports the monument's removal.
Stoney, breaking with advice from the city attorney, ordered the city-owned statues taken down immediately last week, saying they are a threat to public safety as protests continue in Richmond. A state law that took effect July 1 gave localities control over Confederate statues on public land, but mandated a 60-day administrative process for localities to follow, a process Stoney said city leaders will carry out while the statues are held in storage.
Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said Wednesday she has asked Attorney General Mark Herring to offer an opinion on whether Stoney had the authority to immediately remove the statues.
Herring chief of staff Michael Kelly said Thursday that Herring would not produce an opinion because of the ongoing lawsuit.
"It has been the long-standing policy of attorneys general not to issue opinions on matters currently in litigation, as this is, or to decide whether specific conduct constituted a criminal act because that is for a judge or jury to resolve, so this isn't something on which an opinion would be issued," Kelly said.
Later during Thursday's hearing, as Stoney’s lawyer tried to draw a line between the police killing of Minnesota man George Floyd and anger that led protesters to topple statues, Cavedo said: “This is so much more than that. This is a revolution.”
Cavedo last month blocked Gov. Ralph Northam from removing the Lee statue, the most well-known monument on Monument Avenue. The judge lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District and has recused himself from a separate legal challenge on the Lee statue's removal.
The Lee statue is the lone state-owned Confederate memorial on Monument Avenue.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
