Gov. Ralph Northam called on state agencies and public institutions Tuesday to create a plan that will make Virginia’s electric grid solely dependent on carbon-free energy sources by 2050.
Northam announced an executive order to that end during the Virginia Clean Energy Summit in Richmond. The executive order lays out goals for statewide energy production: By 2030, Northam hopes 30% of Virginia’s electricity will come from renewable sources like wind, solar and nuclear.
“We know the importance of a true shift to reliance on renewable energy sources in reducing our carbon footprint, growing our economy, and creating the clean energy jobs of the future,” Northam said in a statement, adding that the executive order will help ensure Virginia “meets the urgency of the challenges brought on by climate change.”
Northam is calling for 3,000 megawatts worth of planned solar and onshore wind by 2022, and an additional 2,500 megawatts from offshore wind by 2026. Virginia already has a statewide goal of achieving 5,500 megawatts of wind and solar energy by 2028.
A spokesman for Dominion Energy, the state’s predominant electric energy producer, said Tuesday, “Challenge accepted.”
“The Grid Transformation and Security Act allows us to accomplish many of the clean energy goals laid out today,” Rayhan Daudani said. “We look forward to working with the governor and stakeholders on next steps needed to accomplish all of them.”
Northam’s executive order will also direct state agencies and public institutions to reduce electricity consumption by 10% by 2022, using 2006 as the baseline.
“Governor Northam’s Executive Order is a leap in the right direction,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters in a statement.
Environmental groups at once celebrated the order’s goals, and decried the administration’s support for two natural gas pipelines that are planned for Virginia.
Brennan Gilmore, executive director of Clean Virginia, commended Northam but added that “the path to achieving a clean energy future is not through a utility monopoly whose profit model is built on expensive fossil fuel projects like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.”
Clean Virginia opposes the state’s electric regulatory framework that allows for Dominion’s monopoly.
Appalachian Voices Executive Director Tom Cormons said plans for the pipelines “directly contradict the executive order’s ambitious goals.”
Sorry Governor I am calling you out....totally false and will simply destroy Virginia and the United States. You Governor believes in the Tooth Fairy....https://www.foxnews.com/politics/failed-climate-change-predictions
By the way: if you don't like the idea of millions of immigrants flooding the country, you should absolutely support anything that fights global warming. There will be *millions* of climate refugees, as habitable areas become too hot, too dry, or underwater.
Adrian, climate change is naturally occurring, and has nothing to do with humans, so there is nothing to "fight", unless you want to somehow extinguish the sun, but then it would get really cold, and the Left would then be complaining about global cooling and frozen water.
Lots of fear mongering here. Renewables are now competitive with fossil fuels in price and are on track to be cheaper in the near future - as soon as 2020. For example Texas is reaping the benefits of wind energy, in no small part from the efforts of their former governor and now Energy Secretary who pushed through the power lines to get that energy from west TX to population centers further east. As for our Governor, he's trying to get on board with a big chunk of the Democratic base, who believe that going renewable ASAP is a good idea. But stalling for 31 years gives his best buddy Dom Energy plenty of time to cash in bigly on gas and associated infrastructure like the unneeded but hugely profitable Atlantic Coast Pipeline. He is trying to have it both ways.
Go tell that to the residents og Georgetown Texas. They will totally and completely disagree with you on the competitive price with fossil fuels.
David, you say "Renewables are now competitive with fossil fuels in price and are on track to be cheaper in the near future".......this currently ISN'T true, but wind and solar have made inroads ONLY because they are still heavily taxpayer subsidized. The other issue that has yet to be addressed with wind and solar, is the base load issue, which currently can't be met with either, and will necessitate natural gas, oil, coal and most importantly nuclear energy sources well into the future. Governor Ralph Blackface doesn't understand these issue, and he doesn't care, he is just politicking and he is still trying to recover from the revelations of his racist bigoted past, that Democrats are giving him a pass on.
Oil and gas are also heavily subsidized by the US taxpayer.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/dominicdudley/2018/01/13/renewable-energy-cost-effective-fossil-fuels-2020/#14a8ed194ff2
Not saying we will be weaned from fossil fuels, rather that AOC is onto something that if we spend some money on renewables now we will reap some benefits. I have nothing to say to the climate deniers, they are in a world of faith rather than science. I understand the power of faith. Our grandchildren may see it differently, I don't know.
It's not possible and he knows it. Virginians are about to get what they deserve by turning VA blue. Ralph "Coonman" Northam will immediately set into motion a radical agenda of gun laws that won't work, doing away with voter ID, more decriminalization of many criminal offenses, doing away with the death penalty, more sanctuary style protections for criminal illegals and who knows what else. Then the death of the state will come with McCauliff returns to the office in 2021 with a Democrat controlled General Assembly. At that point our "Right to Work" status will be in jeopardy. You ain't seen nothing yet. I wish voters would look around the country and see what states citizens are fleeing by the thousands. They are all Democrat controlled. Why would you want your state to become one of those?
Kevin, you are 100% correct, if Virginia goes Democrat in November, we will be the New Jersey of the south, and that would be devastating for jobs, taxes, the second amendment and ALL of our personal freedoms.
Funny how in the past the liberals thought nuclear energy was taboo, now they recommend it and want more plants!
I haven't seen much of that anywhere William, the Left still hates nuclear, even though it is a great source of energy.
Well, nuclear accidents, even Chernobyl, are a regional problem. Global warming is, well, global. Got to go for the lower risk. (Also, for the record, I never opposed nuclear. The real problem is that it's very expensive, at least the way it's been done in the past).
Adrian, since we can't do anything about global warming, because we aren't causing it, nuclear, one of the safest if not THE safest way to generate electricity should be a no-brainer, build more reactors now, RIGHT NOW!
OMG Totally clueless. Clueless Governor is going to destroy us
Please explain how renewable energy is going to destroy us? Seems to me if we stay the course we’re currently on the entire world is going to be destroyed. Not that you or any of the other grumpy geriatrics on here care, you’ll be dead by that time.
Renewable energy and the resulting lose of jobs, higher energy bills, land confiscation to provide the solar and wind footprints needed to support this, money needed to store the energy for when there is no sun or wind. Plus disposal of the solar panels when they are damaged. This is how it is going to destroy us. And there is absolutely no verifiable proof the entire world is going to destroy itself in 12 or even 100 years. If that is all you have is name calling you have lost already.
Yeah not even close. There is no loss of jobs switching to renewable energy unless you think the little coal fairies magically transform our energy sources from coal to renewable energy. There has to be hundreds of people to construct, maintain and perform the switch. Also worth noting that renewable sources ARE cheaper than using coal so I don't really see how you get that you'll be paying more considering coal has to be repeatedly purchased versus sunlight. I also gotta ask why you think that disposal of solar panels is going to be so expensive. Sounds to me that you're just coming up with nonsensical excuses to why the switch can't be made. I mean come on, you are talking about storage of the energy when there is no sun or wind. What do you think the coal plants generate just enough energy to not have extra? That's not how our power grid works. As for your "no verifiable proof" nonsense, how about you go ask residents of the Maldives islands about how verifiable climate change is. Heck just go down to Miami on any day of the week. The glaciers ARE melting and the sea IS rising. I think the only reason you're against this is because it's Northam calling for the transition and would be willing to bet if whoever had an (R) next to their name, you'd be calling for this non-stop. Here's Forbes talking about how renewable is nopw cheaper than coal.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2018/12/03/plunging-prices-mean-building-new-renewable-energy-is-cheaper-than-running-existing-coal/#59cf2ea331f3
PS, calling you and the rest of the Trumpsters on here grumpy geriatrics isn't name calling....it's stating fact.
Jeff kep believing the propaganda but the practical truth is you are wrong. This was tried in Germany and it failed. It was tried in Georgetown Texas and it failed. Please show one city that these failed programs have worked. If those are nonsensical excuses you need to check the meaning of the word
Jeff Woods your source is green propaganda. The implication is that renewables a are responsible for the closing of coal and nuclear plants. This is nonsense. Cheap natural gas is the cause. If we are truly concerned about carbon we we will keep all nuclear plants running and build lots more. Without a combination of nuclear and energy storage we will NEVER eliminate carbon from electric generation, which means that we will NEVER remove carbon from transportation or industry. The author admits that he has not addressed the costs of overcoming the cost of accommodating the unreliability of renewables
Jeff, "renewable" energy isn't goin to destroy us, that is just unjustified panic about nothing, just like man made global warming is a panic about NOTHING, it isn't happening. The issue here is that Solar and wind, among other "renewable energy" is that it currently is about 4 times more expensive per Kilowatt hour, and it isn't suitable for base load requirements. Your ignorance on the panic over destroying the world is just plain nuts, and the expense of generating electricity at 4 times the current cost is just not economically feasible, but that is now, and improvements in solar especially are being made quickly, and that is a good thing down the road. Jeff, we have lived the disaster of the Barack Hussein Obama administration's jump into alternative energy when it wasn't ready, like the nutty and dangerous jump into compact fluorescent bulbs, and the HUGE waste of taxpayer money on companies like Solyndra, that crashed and burned badly, and we DON'T need to let Governor Blackface take us there again
The fact that you think man made climate change is a hoax just tells me all I need to know about you. Basically you’re opinion isn’t even worth listening to. If you’re stupid enough to think that climate change is just some grand conspiracy performed by 99% of all scientists than it’s pointless to even finish reading your lengthy non sourced nonsense.
Nuclear - which as carbon free as "renewable energy" already produces about 36% of the states electricity. Solar, wind and hydro - currently production just over 5%.
Setting a specific goal for "renewable" is about picking technologies. I suggest its better to set goals for the type of energy and let the market deliver the options. If carbon dioxide emissions is a problem, set targets for those emissions and or tax the emissions.
Actually, the Obama administration tried to pass a carbon tax waaaayyyy back. Republicans, who had been for a carbon tax, blocked the proposal. The entire Clean Energy Plan conservatives hate so much was just the best solution they could find that they could actually do.
Garbage Adrian, a carbon tax is a HORRIBLE idea, just from the fact that it will increase energy costs substantially, but what makes it even worse, is that we don't have the problem that it is touted to solve........Man made global warming. Oh, and it has nothing to do with Conservatives, it is basic science, and there is ABSOLUTELY NO SCIENCE anywhere that demonstrates man made global warming is happening.
How about reducing crime - improving our city school facilities - homelessness - affordable housing etc etc - real issues first. Once we conquer these then let’s have a discussion on all this “green” energy “stuff”.
Yeah let’s put renewables on the back burner and continue to pay out the nose for power using coal. And if you’re honestly expecting all that to happen first, then we will be boiling alive or underwater by the time we get around to it. Plus, you do realize that the government can do more than one thing at a time, right?
We will pay 3 to 4 times more for renewable energy than what we are paying for coal right now. Nowhere has anyone proven this tales of underwater or boiling alive. Try reality for once.
Oh do tell.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2018/12/03/plunging-prices-mean-building-new-renewable-energy-is-cheaper-than-running-existing-coal/#59cf2ea331f3
And yes genius, the sea level is rising. It's not only verifiable, it's documented. As explained here: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/global-warming/sea-level-rise/
And here's Nasa saying the same: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/global-warming/sea-level-rise/
Hope those aren't too liberal for you.
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/sea-level/
Here in Virginia, we enjoy reliable, inexpensive electricity. 1/3 nuclear, 1/3 coal, 1/3 combined cycle natural gas. We pay about 11 cents per kw-hr with no additional charges for time of day or day of year. Green at any price policies in Europe have increased electricity prices to 30-45 cents per kw-hr. Imagine your green electric bill 3 to 4 times bigger every month. What would you do without to pay it? Who would your employer do without to pay the bill? This is economic insanity in the name of the green religion. And it IS a religion. One that demands sacrifice from all but the rich.
Great points Terri, "green" energy, aside from NOT being very green in application, it is as you point out 3 to 4 times as expensive as current sources, but the ignorant and uninformed are just listening to the con artists on the Left, like our failed governor, the racist and bigot, Ralph Blackface. this is a parallel to Obamacare, where the stupid, the worthless and the uninformed thought healthcare and insurance was going to be free, but it wasn't, it was actually much more expensive for many than what they had previously, and the same fools are lining up for another let down here. The biggest outrage is that Governor Blackface is lying and conniving, and HE KNOWS this is all garbage, but lying to the people by politicians, especially Leftist politicians does get votes, even if those voters don't have a clue as to what they are voting for.......The Green New Deal = Trillions of dollars wasted for nothing but buying votes from uninformed Leftists.
Can Virginia add 5500 MW of wind and solar by 2028? Probably! However, that 5500 MW will replace the annual kw-hr of only about 1400 MW of fossil generation, so we will still have a long way to go. Will rate go up? Certainly. After about 20 years, Germany produces over 40% of its electricity with renewables. Electric rates have doubled and carbon production has remained essentially unchanged. They lack industrial scale energy storage and they are phasing out their carbon free nuclear plants. Without those key additions, carbon free electricity is a pipe dream. Fortunately, Dominion has both, buy much more will be needed to achieve carbon free electricity by 2050. Since the electric sector contributes 20 to 25 % of total carbon, the carbon in the industrial, transportation and other sectors will have to be addressed. Finally, lets hope that the rest of the world follows suit, since the US emits less than 15% of the world total.
By the way that is Georgetown Texas for the uninformed.
And the enegy prices soar. Not gonna happen as it is not viable. Go see the Texas town that tried this and see how bankrupt they are becoming. Another way Democrats want to use to get votes. Goodbye coal jobs, goodby petroleum jobs, goodbye natural gas jobs. Hello higher unemployment, hello disaster.
WOW, we can't get rid of this nut fact enough, first he appears in Blackface in a yearbook picture, or was he the guy in the KKK robe?, calling up his racist bigoted past. Second, this "doctor" is all in for post birth abortions, yea that is called infanticide, yea that's where Governor Blackface is OK with killing already born babies, heinous any way you look at it. Now, after Democrats and the mainstream media, who constantly preach about how evil and racist Republicans and Conservatives are, circle the wagons to protect this lying racist bigot, he is proposing to increase the cost of energy in Virginia substantially for residents, for NOTHING more than the fraud that is man made global warming. Governor blackface is the poster boy for what is wrong in the Democrat party, they lie, they cheat they defraud the people they were elected to serve, and when they are called out for their garbage, like Governor Blackface was, they run and hide, hoping that the mainstream media and fellow Democrats will protect them, and in this case, the baby killing racist is STILL in office, what a fraud the Democrat party is.
I can’t wait until he wins re-election.
Northam can't run for a consecutive term as governor. The Virginia constitution forbids it.
Jeff, governor Ralph Blackface CAN'T run for a second term, you now have PROVEN, along with you nonsensical and uninformed rants on man made global warming, that you are an ignorant Leftist, without a clue, that just doesn't have any idea what you are talking about, but talk on, it is funny.
Says the guy who hasn't backed up a single one of his climate change claims with ANY source. Be gone you ignorant dork. And I'd happily be considered a "leftist" (even though, I'm not) if what you represent is the Right's position.
