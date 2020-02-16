Northam plans to expand STEM recruitment program
Gov. Ralph Northam is turning to Virginia’s historically black colleges to recruit STEM teachers.
Last week, Northam touted his proposal to establish a program, formally called UTeach, at Virginia State University and Norfolk State University. The program helps recruit, train and retain science, technology, engineering and math teachers.
Forty-five colleges across the country use UTeach, according to Northam’s office, which said Virginia is the first state to propose public money to establish a UTeach program.
Northam has proposed a $1 million investment over the next two years to implement UTeach at VSU and Norfolk State.
“The demand for STEM education is growing rapidly, and we must ensure that students of color, students from lower-income school divisions, and students in other under-represented populations are not left behind,” Northam said. “UTeach will help address our existing teacher shortage and create a pool of diverse, talented STEM educators who are equipped to ensure Virginia students have the knowledge, skills and mindsets necessary to thrive in a fast-changing, technologically advanced global society.”
While more than half of students at Virginia’s public K-12 schools are students of color, according to state data, only 18% of educators are teachers of color.
According to a news release, the state is expected to add roughly 150,000 new STEM jobs in the next five years.
Va. students perform well on AP exams, data shows
Virginia is one of the country’s leaders in Advanced Placement exams, newly released data shows.
The College Board, the group that manages the AP program, released data this month on AP results for last year’s graduating class. More than one in four — 28.8% — of Virginia’s 2019 graduates qualified for college credit on AP exams, meaning the state has the ninth-highest percentage in the U.S.
Nationwide, 23.9% of graduating seniors achieved scores of three or higher.
“It is gratifying to see our students continue to do well compared with their peers in other states on these challenging college-level assessments, and I’m excited that the commonwealth continues to be a leader in the nation in AP achievement results,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “But I remain concerned about the commonwealth’s ability to expand AP participation for students for whom the examination fees represent a real barrier.”
The new federal education law — the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 — discontinued a program where states could receive grants to subsidize AP and International Baccalaureate exam fees for low-income students.
In Virginia, the 10 most popular AP courses were:
- English language and composition;
- U.S. history;
- U.S. government and politics;
- psychology;
- world history;
- English literature and composition;
- calculus AB;
- biology;
- environmental science; and
- statistics.
Chesapeake school district putting cameras on buses
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake school district is installing cameras on all of its buses to catch drivers who illegally pass the vehicles while they’re stopped to let students on and off.
Violators who are recorded passing a stopped school bus will be fined $250 or face a reckless driving misdemeanor, The Virginian-Pilot reported. A little more than half of each citation will go to Chesapeake Public Schools, according to the newspaper.
The district is installing 14 cameras on each of its 583 buses, and all are set to be in place by March 5. The cameras attach to the stop arm that is deployed while kids are coming on and off the bus. Interior and rear cameras also will be installed to monitor student safety, the district said.
The Chesapeake City Council voted to install the cameras at a meeting in September, WAVY-TV reported at the time.
