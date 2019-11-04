Control of the House of Delegates hung in the balance Tuesday night as Republicans sought to defend their majority and energized Democrats vowed to take control.
As of press time, results in many of the most contested races remained preliminary.
Power rested perilously in the hands of Republicans, who entered the night with 51 seats to Democrats’ 48 with one seat in the chamber vacant.
The GOP had won one of those seats in 2017 via a tiebreaker. In a rematch on Tuesday Democrat Shelly Simonds picked up the seat by defeating Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News.
Simonds benefited from court-mandated redistricting, which made vulnerable some of the party’s most powerful lawmakers, and widened the doors for Democrats in places where Republicans had just barely clinched victory in prior elections.
The race for control of the House of Delegates was the most expensive in Virginia’s history, with seven candidates in five races having spent more than $1 million to promote their views and attack their opponents, as of Oct. 24. Three more were within $100,000 with a week of campaigning left. Six of the 10 were Democrats.
Overall, fundraising among House Republicans topped $25.84 million, far from House Democrats’ $34.19 million.
66th House District
One of the most expensive House races was fought just outside of Richmond and pitted House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, against Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman, a business owner and property manager.
Cox rose to the speakership in 2018 — becoming the first speaker in more than a century to represent Chesterfield, and the first ever with public school teacher on his résumé.
While holding the gavel, Cox crossed the aisle to work with Democrats on issues like Medicaid expansion — after opposing it for five years — and the cleanup of the state’s legacy coal ash pits. The Republican was also seen as the leader behind efforts to quash legislation on gun control and LGBTQ worker discrimination protections.
Cox downplayed his role as speaker to pitch himself as a longtime local, one with the know-how to address the local and even personal issues his constituents face. His ads have sought to paint him as a youth baseball coach, a friendly neighbor.
Since he was first elected in 1989, Cox had faced just three Democratic opponents. After stepping off stage at an election forum last month, Cox told reporters it had been decades since he debated a challenger.
Heading into Election Day, no sitting speaker had lost a re-election bid since at least the 1940s, House clerk Paul Nardo said.
Bynum-Coleman came into Cox’s district only in January, when a court imposed new boundaries after judges ruled that the state’s 2011 redistricting racially gerrymandered the 66th House district and others. Bynum-Coleman grew up in Chesterfield.
In her former district, the 62nd, Bynum-Coleman had twice challenged Del. Riley Ingram, R-Hopewell. In 2017, she came within a few hundred votes of defeating him.
In her third bid for the House of Delegates, Bynum-Coleman challenged one of the state’s most powerful Republicans.
By the end of the summer, questions about Bynum-Coleman’s fundraising power were erased as national left-leaning groups rallied behind her. With that came a message that focused on gun control — her daughter was shot at a party, and recovered — health care, worker protections and education.
Results in the race remained preliminary on Tuesday evening.
Henrico County
To the extent that the Richmond area was a heated battleground for the House and Senate, western Henrico County was the epicenter.
There, House Republicans sought to retake two seats that were long in the Republican fold, but lost to Democrats in the “blue wave” of 2017.
Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg, a financial services adviser, and Democrat Rodney Willett, a technology consultant, are first-time candidates in a high-dollar battle over the 73rd District seat. Democrats rarely had even contested the seat until Democrat Debra Rodman upset Del. John O’Bannon, R-Henrico, in 2017. O’Bannon had faced a Democratic challenger only once in 17 years until his loss two years ago.
Rodman gave up the seat this year to challenge Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, who shared campaign headquarters with Kastelberg.
Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, a high school civics and history teacher, is defending the seat in the 72nd District against Republican GayDonna Vandergriff, a community leader whose only previous political experience was an unsuccessful bid for the Henrico County School Board 12 years ago.
Richmond
Republicans are seeking to take back a Richmond-area House of Delegates seat they lost in 2017, running a centrist, African American millennial. The race pitted Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, against Republican Garrison Coward.
Coward, who works for a predictive analytics firm in Richmond, had been touted by Republicans as a conservative alternative for suburban voters in that district. He ran on a Republican “pro-business” agenda, and on niche issues like bringing privately run, publicly funded charter schools to the area.
Adams, a nurse practitioner and health care consultant, was narrowly elected to the House with 2017’s “blue wave,” in a district that leaned in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest. Adams became the first openly lesbian member of the Virginia General Assembly.
She heavily outspent Coward in the race for the Richmond-area district that includes the city’s West End, parts of northern Chesterfield County and a sliver of Henrico County.
Adams received major support from Virginia mega-donor Michael Bills, Gov. Ralph Northam and Emily’s List, a national group that supports Democratic female candidates.
At lower funding levels, Coward has received contributions from Cox, Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell, former Virginia Attorney General Richard Cullen and the Republican State Leadership Committee, a national group that works to elect Republican legislative majorities.
Adams became entangled this summer in a lawsuit from a former aide, Maureen Hains, who is accusing the delegate of hacking into her personal email records to delete files related to work Hains performed for Adams’ medical consulting business.
Last month, the Richmond Times-Dispatch confirmed Hains performed health care coding work for Adams. It also found, through a Freedom of Information request, that Adams shared private patient health information with Hains, and that Adams’ consulting work overlapped with her employment at a state health agency and the General Assembly.
