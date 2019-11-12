They’ll travel the country in an RV visiting technical centers, to Europe to understand the work of Leonardo da Vinci, and to the Galapagos Islands to study animals.
Nineteen Richmond-area teachers are receiving grants from the Community Foundation and the R.E.B. Foundation to discover the world and bring what they learn back to the classroom.
The Community Foundation and the R.E.B. Foundation announced Monday that they have given $210,000 to 28 teachers in the Richmond region — 19 winners and nine finalists — from a pool of 102 nominees. The annual R.E.B. Awards for Teaching Excellence, which started in 1988, are given to top teachers in the area.
The 19 winners each won grants between $8,300 and $12,000. The finalists each received $750 that can be used how they see fit.
This year’s winners are:
John Barclay, Franklin Military Academy in Richmond, $12,000 to chase Global Solar Phenomena including the Aurora Borealis in Iceland and Solar Eclipses in Africa, Southern Asia and the Southern Pacific Ocean.
Caroline Bare, Hanover High School, $11,900 to study the Transatlantic Slavery Triangle through the prisms of history, memory and reconciliation in relation to Richmond, England and Ghana.
Caitlyn Carpenter, Glen Allen High School in Henrico County, $9,000 to travel the U.S. to visit mentorship models for youth and gain insights into the collective understanding of historically marginalized communities.
Mandelia Fisher, Chimborazo Elementary School in Richmond, $10,300 to attend the National Conference for Creating Trauma-Sensitive Schools in Atlanta and explore the architecture, culture and cuisines of New York, Egypt and Singapore.
Nicole Fleming, Miles Jones Elementary School in Richmond, $11,200 to make text-to-self connections through children's literature by traveling to New York, Alabama and California.
Amy Gregory, Chickahominy Middle School in Hanover County, $12,000 to discover and explore geographical features and biomes across the U.S. and Canada.
Amanda Hach, Glen Allen High School in Henrico, $9,000 to cultivate empathy and community by visiting historically significant and culturally relevant sites relating to the African American experience in the U.S.
Adam Hawkins, Chesterfield Technical Center, $12,000 to travel the country in an RV visiting technical centers that offer work-based learning, with a focus on the culinary industry.
John Holland, John B. Cary Elementary School in Richmond, $11,500 to understand the life and work of Leonardo da Vinci as an example of STEAM in action by visiting Portugal, Spain, France and Italy.
Kimberly Jackson, Echo Lake Elementary School in Henrico, $9,000 to study the animals of the Galapagos, the islands’ intricate ecosystem, and the importance of reducing the environmental footprint on the islands.
Heather Leise, Atlee High School in Hanover, $11,900 to compare and contrast benevolent dictators of the past and present by traveling to Singapore and the former states of Yugoslavia.
Christopher Morris, Swift Creek Middle School in Chesterfield County, $10,000 to explore the music and sounds of Spain.
Elizabeth O'Shea, L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, $9,000 to explore the western front of World War II Europe.
Rachael Pifer, Robious Middle School in Chesterfield, $11,700 to obtain the Children's Yoga Teacher Certification with an emphasis on making yoga and mindfulness inclusive and accessible to children of diverse abilities.
Kathryn Regan, J.A. Chalkley Elementary School in Chesterfield, $11,500 to engage in immersive and authentic experiences in Mexico and southern Europe.
Beth Sawyer, Evergreen Elementary in Chesterfield, $11,500 to expand knowledge of learning through play by observing innovative play and outdoor-based instructional programs in China and Switzerland.
Natasha Thomas, Southampton Elementary School in Richmond, $11,300 to embark on the African American experience through the lens of black artistry in Los Angeles, and to make heritage connections in South Africa.
Timothy Towslee, Glen Allen High School in Henrico, $10,800 to obtain certification as an outdoor ethics master educator and to apply these skills by backpacking through the Alaskan wilderness.
Denise Yancey, William Fox Elementary School in Richmond, $8,300 to experience Spanish immersion in Panama and to observe the ecosystems and biodiversity of Panama, Costa Rica and Mexico.
