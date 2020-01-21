A Richmond City Council panel on Tuesday advanced a measure laying the groundwork for a new statue on Monument Avenue.
The resolution requests seed money to aid a private fundraising effort to honor unheralded African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War. The council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee unanimously recommended approving it; the full council could take action on the measure next Monday.
“We are evolving as a city,” said Viola Baskerville, a former state delegate, Richmond councilwoman and current member of the foundation leading the fundraising effort. “This is an opportunity to be more inclusive about who some of those heroes were that people do not know about.”
The effort, led by a group called the Honor the 14 Foundation, aims to memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army.
The troops defeated Confederate forces in September of 1864 at the Battle of New Market Heights in eastern Henrico County. For their bravery, 14 of the Black soldiers received the Medal of Honor.
Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, whose district includes the most prominent stretch of Monument Avenue, proposed a resolution in December requesting $5,000 for the foundation. The resolution also asks the city administration to develop a plan for erecting a statue with the private funds.
“I think this is an opportunity to have a very powerful and unifying moment for our city that will continue to tell more of the untold stories,” Gray said.
Honoring the soldiers was one of several recommendations Mayor Levar Stoney’s Monument Avenue Commission issued in a 2018 report.
Also among those recommendations: removing the statue honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis and adding signage to contextualize the statues honoring generals Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, as well as Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury.
Earlier this month, the council requested control of its statues from the Virginia General Assembly by supporting a resolution put forth by 9th District Councilman Michael Jones. State lawmakers are expected to take action on the issue this session.
On Tuesday, Jones said he supported a statue honoring the troops, but added that he wants the council to solidify a strategy for carrying out the commission’s recommendations in full.
“I believe this [statue] is worthwhile and needed to tell the whole story,” Jones said. He added later: “A series of one-offs is not the way.”
The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Wonderful. They were most heroic, coming from the nightmare of slavery to fight for our United States. Bravo, Richmond!
Just a thought but would not putting another Civil War, or War Between the States, statue further the logic for keeping the others? How could you remove Civil War statues and then add another?
I assume being more "Inclusive" means this statue may be of an Asian Lady … we seem to have so few. Hallelujah, and period.
From the article: "The resolution requests seed money to aid a private fundraising effort to honor unheralded African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War. "
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.