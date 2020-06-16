With Richmond officials anticipating the removal of Confederate statutes on Monument Avenue, the City Council also will weigh renaming the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge.
On Tuesday, a City Council committee endorsed a request by 5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch to initiate the process.
“Community members have been calling for this resolution for a number of years. It’s certainly not a new idea by any means,” Lynch said.
The bridge, which connects South Belvidere Street to Cowardin Avenue, was built in 1933 and referred to as the James River Bridge, according to a report from the Council Chief of Staff. The city renamed the bridge for Confederate general a year later. The name remained when the bridge was rebuilt in 1985.
Lynch said she discussed renaming the bridge with constituents earlier this year, well before protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to pledges by Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to take down the city’s most prominent Confederate monuments.
Residents are uncomfortable with statues, city buildings and roads honoring people who fought to preserve slavery more than 150 years ago, said Lynch.
Councilwoman Kim Gray, who represents the city’s 2nd District, said she supports the request, but is cautious of the financial impact of rapid change.
“I’m concerned with how we’re paying for it. We have hundreds and hundreds of things named after Confederates. We’re facing a monetary crisis due to [the COVID-19 pandemic],” she said. “I want to make sure we’re protecting our school budgets and other essential city services.”
The resolution introduced by Lynch requests the city’s History and Culture Commission to hold one or more community input sessions to solicit new names.
The resolution charges the commission to submit a report with suggestions to the mayor and the council by July 31.
“The overwhelming feedback I’ve gotten — the community wants to see it renamed,” she said. “I would be surprised if the community came back and decided it wants to keep the name.”
A public hearing on the request is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Open a GoFundMe and watch the $’s roll in.
Obama Elementary sold T-shirts to offset the name change costs. Mine is great quality and very comfortable and should wear for years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.