Jennifer Daglio got to the polls early Tuesday and was met with a surprise.
Shortly after 8 a.m., she arrived at First Presbyterian Church off Cary Street Road in Richmond to vote in an election that will decide the makeup of the General Assembly. Daglio was informed, though, that there were no ballots for her state Senate district, where Sen. Jennifer McClellan, a Democrat, is seeking re-election against libertarian Mark Lewis. The church also serves as a voting precinct for the Senate's 10th district.
Daglio was given two options: wait or come back later. She waited, but was still frustrated.
"The fact that they ran out of ballots at all, much less that it happened at 8 a.m. when the polling station had been open for only two hours, was a source of frustration for many," she said.
Laura Swanson said she voted at the same precinct around 7:30 a.m. with no issues.
"It was busy, but there weren't huge lines," Swanson said. "I was shocked they ran out of ballots. 8 a.m. is prime time to vote."
Richmond's general registrar, J. Kirk Showalter, said the precinct had 150 ballots for the 9th district to start because the city's internal calculations were that the 10th district, where Republican Sen. Glen Sturtevant is in a tough re-election fight, would see a higher turnout.
Once they found out about the shortage of 9th district ballots, Showalter said, another 1,200 were sent to the church. Those arrived at 8:14 a.m., she said.
"Our apologies to any voters who were inconvenienced because of this," Showalter said, adding that it was the city's "only hiccup" so far.
Voters across Virginia are taking to the ballot Tuesday with every seat in the state legislature up for grabs. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., but anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
"You're supposed to have a say in what goes on in governmental affairs," said William Mason, 73, who cast his ballot around 6:45 a.m. at the Randolph Community Center in Richmond. "You don't have any reason to complain if you don't vote."
As of 10:25 a.m., more than 850 people had voted at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church in South Richmond. A precinct worker said turnout was "huge" for an off-year legislative election, with about 200 people per hour casting ballots. Turnout, volunteers said, had been so strong they could "barely keep up."
The marquee matchup between Sturtevant and Democrat Ghazala Hashmi is the only contested race on the ballot in that precinct.
That race could prove critical in the fight for control of the Senate. Republicans hold 20 seats and Democrats 19, with one seat vacant.
Gov. Ralph Northam voted at Richmond's Main Library around 8 a.m.
Other voters at the city's library were especially inspired by having all 100 seats of the House of Delegates and all 40 seats of the Senate up for election.
Chris Valdez, 39, said it's especially important to vote in state elections where decisions about day-to-day life are made.
"This is way more important than voting for president," he said.
Others were motivated by the first year of new House district boundaries, which were court-ordered.
Jason Wheeler, a 35-year-old from Chesterfield County, was previously in the district of House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, but was rezoned for another race.
"The redistricting should help the fairness," said Wheeler. "There's a lot at risk with this election."
At Robious Elementary School in northern Chesterfield, voters lined up in a cafeteria awaiting their chance to cast ballots at voting booths lined up in front of a massive painting of an American flag.
Alan Boese, a deputy chief election officer at the Robious precinct, said shortly after 9 a.m. that turnout had been “very steady.”
“This precinct generally has a relatively high percentage turnout,” Boese said.
Outside the school, Republican supervisor Leslie Haley and her Democratic challenger Javaid Siddiqi were greeting voters on their way into the polls.
At St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Bon Air, voters were lined up almost back to the door of a fellowship hall around 10 a.m. awaiting their chance to cast a ballot.
John Hilliard, the chief election officer for the Bon Air voting precinct said turnout had been "moderate to heavy," adding that voters seemed to be taking their time going over the ballots.
"There's a lot of the stuff on the ballots. People are looking at the ballots two, three or four times to make sure they are doing it right," Hilliard said.
Chesterfield County as a whole has seen a turnout rate of 16% as of 10 a.m., according to data from County Registrar Constance L. Hargrove. Roughly 38,000 people had voted, according to Hargrove. In 2015, 69,958 people voted total.
At the Crestview Elementary School polling precinct in western Henrico County, election officials and campaign volunteers said there had been a strong turnout throughout the morning.
With 367 votes cast there by 9 a.m., according to the precinct captain, a steady trickle of old and young people, some with children or their elderly parents, and at least one girl in a punk rock band’s sweater, were still arriving to vote.
Carrie Rabren, a Democratic volunteer, said she was surprised to hear a New York-based syndicated radio show this morning discussing today’s elections in Virginia.
“I think there’s been a lot of hype,” she said of all the political ads that have proliferated on television and radio in recent weeks. “It’s just been an explosion. So I think that’s made people more apt to vote.”
With his daughter on his hip, Stephen Pyzowski said he hopes that turnout will be good throughout Virginia today.
“These are the elections that matter,” he said. “Trump has such little effect on our lives here, it’s really about our state officials, county supervisors and school boards.”
