New campaign finance reports show Alexsis Rodgers, who announced her bid for Richmond mayor earlier this month, could be a formidable challenger in this year's election.
Within a week of announcing her candidacy, Rodgers received $58,440 from more than 700 contributors, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. Her fundraising totals for the period between April 1 and June 11 are more than any other candidate, including incumbent Mayor Levar Stoney and 2nd District Councilwoman Kim Gray. The other candidates in the race are Justin Griffin and Tracey Mclean.
"What that means to me is we’ve got the energy and organization to win in November," Rodgers said in an interview Tuesday. "I wasn’t expecting to get more than $50,000 in a matter of a few days. It’s the affirmation I needed to be in this race."
While early fundraising totals for November's election can't predict how candidates will fare, they demonstrate where momentum lies as sustained protests for police reform -- and law enforcement's response to the unrest -- continue to roil the city.
"That's quite a swell," Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond political analyst and former VCU politics professor, said of the support for Rodgers. "I think if we looked at this race two months ago, we thought it’d be a two-way race between Kim Gray and Levar. Suddenly [Rodgers] has come into this race with a big splash and a constituency."
Ravi Perry, chairman of the politics department at Howard University and a former VCU professor, said Rodgers is capitalizing on the moment while leaning into her experience as the former president of Virginia Young Democrats and a policy advisor to Gov. Ralph Northam during his term as lieutenant governor.
"She’s known in both progressive and establishment circles. She’s well respected," Perry said. "Because of that and her willingness to run at the last minute in the midst of this turmoil impacting black communities around the world, the time could not have been any more appropriate."
Gray, who announced her candidacy in March, raised the second largest amount in the most recent reporting period with $42,800 -- about half of which was transferred from the campaign account of her City Council run four years ago.
Stoney, who is running for a second term as mayor, raised more just under $5,600 from approximately 200 different sources during the last reporting period.
Gray and the other candidates each received cash and in-kind donations from 50 or fewer contributors.
Griffin, a local attorney and first-time political candidate, raised $13,843, which is the third largest fundraising total over the last two months.
Mclean, another first-time candidate and a local small business owner, has raised just over $500 this year, according to her campaign finance reports.
While Gray had positioned herself as a foil to Stoney by being critical of the Navy Hill development backed by the mayor's administration over the last two years, progressive activists who were opposed to the project appear to be casting support for Rodgers instead, Holsworth said.
Gray acknowledge that Rodgers appears to have a lot of enthusiasm behind her campaign already, but stressed the importance of experience and ties to the Richmond community.
"Having someone who knows the business community and relationships with large and small businesses is important," she said. "I think voters will recognize the importance of having a leader that represents them best."
A spokesman for Stoney's campaign did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Both Holsworth and Perry said the momentum could swing away from Rodgers as protests morph into more detailed policy discussions. If Rodgers, for example, were to come out and voice support for defunding law enforcement, as protesters have demanded, her more moderate supporters could turn to another candidate, Perry said.
"The challenge that Alexsis is going to have is teetering the line because she can’t win alone with progressive votes," Perry said. "She will need to get moderate support."
