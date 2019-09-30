Nearly the exactly same amount of Virginia schools meet the state’s standards of accreditation in the second year of a system officials have trumpeted as being a better way to judge schools.
The Virginia Department of Education unveiled its annual accreditation ratings Monday, revealing that 92% of the state’s public schools — 1,682 of 1,825 — are accredited this year, the same percentage as last year but higher than the 86% the year before. Last year, 1,683 schools met the state’s full standards.
An additional 132 schools are accredited with conditions, a status once called partially accredited.
The new way of grading a school puts results in one of three buckets — formally, numbered levels — that combine to determine a school’s rating. The ratings now take into account growth, achievement gaps and absenteeism, among other things.
In the Richmond region, 85% of the 260 schools met the full standards, the same as last year.
Twelve districts in the region — the counties of Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Hanover, King William, Louisa, New Kent, Powhatan and Prince George, plus the city of Colonial Heights — had every school rated accredited.
Here’s how each area district fared:
Chesterfield
Like last year, all 61 Chesterfield schools meet the full accreditation standards.
Hanover
Like Chesterfield, every Hanover school is accredited.
Henrico
Henrico had one fewer school be fully accredited this year.
Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary School went from accredited with conditions to accredited this year, but both Highland Springs Elementary and Laburnum Elementary slid from accredited to accredited with conditions.
Richmond
Richmond Public Schools saw slight growth this year.
Twenty of the city school system’s 44 schools met the state’s full accreditation standards this year compared to 19 in each of the past two years. Superintendent Jason Kamras has vowed to have every school accredited by the start of the 2023-24 school year. According to a presentation from his administration to the city School Board on Sept. 16, this year’s number will be the baseline for that goal.
The district hopes to have 24 schools fully accredited next year, the presentation said.
“We clearly still have a very long way to go to achieve our goal of 100% accreditation, but I'm confident that we're on our way,” Kamras said Monday.
Westover Hills Elementary School and Miles Jones Elementary were the only schools in the city with a different status than last year, moving from accredited with conditions to accredited. Francis Elementary School went from accredited to accredited with conditions.
***
New standards
Monday’s release was the second look at how the state is judging schools under revisions that officials hope will give a more comprehensive view of the quality of a school.
The system, approved by the Virginia Board of Education in 2017, hadn’t seen large changes in 20 years.
The new standards don’t include pass rates for English and math, but rather a combined rate, which shows the percentage of students who are meeting state expectations or making significant progress. The combined rate for English includes students learning English as a second language who show progress toward fluency on a specific ESL assessment.
In high schools, the state is using pass rates because growth can’t be calculated with the end-of-course tests.
Growth measurement takes student test score results and compares them with previous performance.
Schools are also being judged on how they reduced chronic absenteeism, which affects 1 in 10 students across the state, according to a University of Virginia study, with absence rates being worse in Virginia’s urban school districts, including Richmond.
Ratings for high schools depend on similar factors, but also include schools’ graduation rates and dropout rates. Starting in 2021, a school’s ability to prepare students for college and careers will be weighted in the rating.
“This new system for measuring the progress and needs of schools is doing exactly what it was designed to do,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in a release Monday. “These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department’s support and expertise.”
Performance on each factor is rated at one of three levels. Level one is for those that meet or exceed the state standard or show “adequate” improvement. Level two is for schools that are near the state standard or are making progress from their level three distinction, which is given to the schools that are below standard.
The state standard on English, for example, is a 75 percent pass rate. If a school meets or beats that pass rate, it is on the first level. If it’s near — or between 66 and 74 percent — it’s level two. Level three is for the schools that are below that standard.
Level three is also given to schools that are at level two for more than four straight years.
Those levels ultimately determine a school’s accreditation rating.
If every indicator — proficiency and growth, absenteeism, etc. — is at either level one or two, a school is considered accredited. Schools with one or more level three performances are accredited with conditions.
A school is denied accreditation only if it doesn’t adopt or implement a state-approved corrective action plan to address the poor performance that led to a level three indicator. Under the old standards, a school was denied accreditation if it had four straight years of poor performance that led to the school not being fully accredited.
SOL results
The new accreditation system again essentially negated the fact that fewer Virginia students passed SOL tests this year than in years past.
Despite pass rates dropping in three of the five test areas this year compared with last, the number of accredited schools went up because of the weight put on the new factors, such as growth, low chronic absenteeism — something that likely wouldn’t have happened under the old system.
The largest drops on SOLs this year were in history and English. In reading, 78% of state students passed the Standards of Learning tests compared with 79% in 2017-18.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
