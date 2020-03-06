A $16 million bump for city schools.
Raises for city employees.
Higher utility bills, but no tax hikes.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney highlighted those and other items Friday as he pitched the final budget of his term to the City Council.
Deliberations over past budgets have turned tense during his time at City Hall. In an appeal at the outset of this year’s process, Stoney said his administration wants to set aside past squabbles and work together with the council to meet collective goals, such as improving core services.
“We can’t dwell in the past, and we can’t afford to stand still in the present if we want to move forward into the future,” Stoney said.
His $782.6 million general fund budget would take effect July 1 and run through June 2021. It represents a 3.25% increase over last year’s plan, which the council adopted after stripping a 9-cent real estate tax increased proposed by the mayor.
Stoney said the real estate tax rate will hold steady at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value under this year's proposal, which is buoyed by property assessment growth, higher revenues from other local taxes, and new state dollars.
Under the plan, Richmond Public Schools would get $16 million more from the city. That would supplement an anticipated $20 million bump from the state.
Combined, the amount would help Superintendent Jason Kamras and the School Board carry out the next phase of the school system's strategic plan and give raises to teachers and staff.
RPS leaders released a statement saying they are “thrilled” with Stoney’s budget. Council members expressed support for it, too.
“I’m definitely supportive of the mayor’s increase in the schools budget,” said Chris Hilbert, the council’s vice president.
Stoney’s plan calls for 2% raises for city employees. The proposal also sets aside money for salary and step increases for police and firefighters for the fourth year in a row. Council members said they were eager to see details of that portion of the proposal, as well as vacancy rates for certain departments that have wrestled with turnover.
Of particular concern to some on the governing body were utility rate increases proposed by Stoney.
Under his plan, natural gas rates would rise 2.75%; water rates, by 2.5%; wastewater, by 3%; and stormwater, by 8.75%.
Stoney said the rate increases are necessary to help the Department of Public Utilities maintain infrastructure and utility bond ratings. Residents and businesses would see their bills go up an average of $5.56 per month, he said.
“How is this going to help our poor seniors by raising these utility bills when they’re struggling now with these high-priced utility bills?” asked Reva Trammell, the 8th District councilwoman.
Kimberly Gray, the 2nd District councilwoman, echoed that concern. She said the council needs to dissect DPU’s budget to try and spare residents from higher bills.
“There’s no end in sight to the utility increases,” said Gray, who is running for mayor against Stoney in November. “It’s compounding year after year and making living in the city less and less affordable, especially for individuals who are on fixed incomes.”
At the beginning of the year, Stoney promised a comprehensive plan to increase the city's stock of affordable housing. He has not yet unveiled specifics of that plan, but he said Friday that his budget would direct $3.5 million to the city’s affordable housing trust fund.
The mayor's budget also directs $686,000 to the eviction diversion program he created last year, a 40% increase over the program’s current funding level. So far, 122 families have avoided eviction because of it, he said.
Stoney’s general fund capital improvement budget for the upcoming fiscal year proposes $85 million for infrastructure projects such as bridge repairs, the replacement of a fire station, and maintenance of city-owned buildings.
That sum includes $30 million for paving projects and about $2 million for sidewalk improvements, which Stoney shared earlier this week.
Half of the paving money would come from the state. The mayor said the funding would help chip away at $104 million worth of backlogged maintenance necessary to improve more than 1,500 miles of city streets.
For RPS, Stoney proposed $6.7 million for capital maintenance and accessibility projects in the upcoming year. His five-year capital improvement plan backloads money for new school construction and major renovations, setting aside $200 million in 2024.
The council is scheduled to hold its first budget work session on March 23 at 1 p.m.
