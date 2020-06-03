20200601_MET_PROTEST_BB03

A cyclist pauses in front of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday that he and 9th District Councilman Mike Jones will introduce an ordinance on July 1 to remove all city-controlled Confederate statues from Monument Avenue.

A commission appointed by Stoney recommended taking down the Jefferson Davis statue and adding context to others.

“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission – those were the appropriate recommendations at the time," Stoney said in a statement. "But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians.

"Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy – it is filled with diversity and love for all – and we need to demonstrate that.”

A law set to take effect July 1 allows local governments to take down Confederate monuments. The five on Richmond’s Monument Avenue — raised between 1890 and 1929 — have been some of the most controversial in the state. Four of the five are on city property, while a statue honoring Robert E. Lee is on state property and would not be subject to local control.

Asked about the Lee monument at a news conference Tuesday, Northam said he would "follow that discussion, and follow the lead of the city council and ... the people that live in Richmond."

The legislation from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, lets local governing bodies remove, relocate or add context to Confederate monuments — authority sought by Richmond elected officials, among others.

Previous versions of the measure required a supermajority vote in order to act, among other things. The bills signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in April do not require a supermajority, but allow a locality to hold a nonbinding referendum on what to do with its monuments.

To take down the monuments, the City Council, under the law set to take effect next month, must publish notice of its intent in a newspaper and hold a public hearing.

If the council votes to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monuments, it must have a 30-day waiting period in which it offers to relocate the memorials to any museum, historical or military battlefield, among others.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

