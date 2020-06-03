A cyclist pauses in front of the Jefferson Davis monument on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters the night before had defaced this and the other statues on the historic street.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday that he and 9th District Councilman Mike Jones will introduce an ordinance on July 1 to remove all city-controlled Confederate statues from Monument Avenue.
A commission appointed by Stoney recommended taking down the Jefferson Davis statue and adding context to others.
“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission – those were the appropriate recommendations at the time," Stoney said in a statement. "But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians.
"Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy – it is filled with diversity and love for all – and we need to demonstrate that.”
A law set to take effect July 1 allows local governments to take down Confederate monuments. The five on Richmond’s Monument Avenue — raised between 1890 and 1929 — have been some of the most controversial in the state. Four of the five are on city property, while a statue honoring Robert E. Lee is on state property and would not be subject to local control.
Asked about the Lee monument at a news conference Tuesday, Northam said he would "follow that discussion, and follow the lead of the city council and ... the people that live in Richmond."
The legislation from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, lets local governing bodies remove, relocate or add context to Confederate monuments — authority sought by Richmond elected officials, among others.
Previous versions of the measure required a supermajority vote in order to act, among other things. The bills signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in April do not require a supermajority, but allow a locality to hold a nonbinding referendum on what to do with its monuments.
To take down the monuments, the City Council, under the law set to take effect next month, must publish notice of its intent in a newspaper and hold a public hearing.
If the council votes to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monuments, it must have a 30-day waiting period in which it offers to relocate the memorials to any museum, historical or military battlefield, among others.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
PHOTOS: Richmond's Monument Avenue during the recent Black Lives Matter protests
Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
"Removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many black Richmonders and Virginians.” It is unfortunate that time somehow stood still for 40+ years beginning with Henry Marsh's stint as mayor and continuing through Stoney's tenure in the mayor's office while the city “leaders” stood around waiting for vandals push them to decide it was time for the statues to come down so the “healing process” could begin.
Concerning the Lee statue and his kowtowing to some of the Democrats’ recent legislation, Northam is still blatantly paying his dues in return for the reduction in calls for his resignation following the revelation of his yearbook picture.
It's time. They belong in a museum or at a battlefield, but not on the streets of Richmond. To the people who love the statues, they're not going to survive where they are now. To the people who hate them, they truly do belong in a museum.
And there goes RVA as she joins the ranks of other failed cities. But if that's what the people want, have at it. Good news? There will be lots of affordable housing for those that stay.
Sounds good to me. Designate a spot where they can be placed. Wonder what the next object of scorn will be?
I do not think we should remove the statues but honestly I’d be completely for it if it would do any good. It won’t. To those who say they are haunted by the statues and what they represent...you’re lying. If a private group wants to fund the removal and relocation then have at it. Richmond can barely afford to cut the grass in the medians between the statues. In fact a couple of summers ago they couldn’t.
The "Appomattox" statue in Alexandria was removed yesterday; at least the bronze portion. Sitting right in the intersection of Washington and Prince Streets it's a pluperfect pain to drive around and a traffic hazard so I hope the city gets rid of the pedestal too and soon.
We all need to move on.
YESSSSSSSSSS!
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.