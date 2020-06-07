Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond could be the next Confederate iconography removed as a result of mass demonstrations that have enthralled the city over the past two weeks.
In a letter dated Saturday, the leaders of the Jefferson Davis Neighborhood Civic Association asked 8th District City Councilwoman Reva Trammel to introduce a proposal to the Richmond City Council that would rename the city's part of the highway.
The neighborhood association wants "a name that’s more suitable to the culture we currently live in," the letter, signed by association president Charles Willis, reads.
"The time is now to move forward," the letter reads, adding that the neighborhood association has been trying to change the name for more than seven years.
Trammel did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.
Large-scale protests in Richmond over the past 11 days led city leaders, including Trammel, to commit to taking down all of the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue. That includes a statue of Davis, the Confederacy's president who was raised in Mississippi. Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that the Robert E. Lee statue, the lone monument on the strip under state control, will also be removed.
Amy Wentz, who is running against Trammel in the 2020 council election, said Sunday that she supports renaming the city's portion of the highway, most of which is in the 8th District. A sliver of the highway is in the 6th District and runs into Chesterfield County.
Wentz said the road has been “neglected and deprived of economic supports for our residents for decades.”
“It’s time for change,” she said. “In order to attract the intentional growth and companies needed, let’s start with a new name that does not uphold a system of white supremacy and racism.”
Richmond wouldn't be the first locality to rename its part of the highway, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy conceived in 1913, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Alexandria City Council in 2018 renamed its part of the road from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
A 2019 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center found that 71 highways and roads are named for the Confederate leader. He's the second-most honored member of the Confederacy, according to the report, trailing only Lee and his 223 monuments, roads and schools.
