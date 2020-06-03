Growing demonstrations against racism and police brutality in Richmond have unfolded beneath the country’s most iconic Confederate monuments.
Protesters decrying white supremacy have chanted for city leaders to tear them down.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney heeded their calls Wednesday.
Northam is poised to announce on Thursday plans to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue. Stoney said he wants four other famous statues honoring the Confederacy removed from the strip in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests that already have left an indelible mark on a changing city.
The news came on the sixth day of local demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man. The death has spurred nationwide protests over police violence targeting African Americans.
Locally, it also has reignited the push to remove Confederate iconography.
“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission — those were the appropriate recommendations at the time,” Stoney said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, referencing a city panel that previously called for contextualizing most of the statues in place.
“But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians. Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy — it is filled with diversity and love for all — and we need to demonstrate that.”
Shortly after Stoney made the announcement, news broke that Gov. Ralph Northam would detail plans Thursday to remove the Robert E. Lee monument, which the state owns. Earlier this week, Northam said he would “follow the lead of the City Council and ... the people that live in Richmond.”
Northam will order the removal of the statue from its stone pedestal. The statue will be removed and stored while the administration makes a decision about its ultimate fate, with public input.
Protesters Wednesday night cheered news of the Lee monument’s impending removal.
Removing the four locally controlled statues will require approval from the Richmond City Council. Stoney’s ordinance said he and Councilman Michael Jones, a leading critic of the statues locally, will bring forward an ordinance to do that July 1.
A law set to take effect that day empowers local governments to take down Confederate monuments. Five stand on Monument Avenue. They depict Confederate Gens. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson; Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury; and Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
State law requires localities to publish notice of their intent in a newspaper and hold a public hearing. It also permits localities to hold a nonbinding referendum regarding the monuments.
If the City Council votes to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover the monuments, it must have a 30-day waiting period in which it offers to relocate the memorials to any museum, historical society or military battlefield, among others.
Richmond’s council twice voted against requesting control of the statues from the state. It changed course earlier this year, after Democrats took control of the Virginia General Assembly.
Several council members said at the time they wanted to follow guidance from the city’s Monument Avenue Commission. The panel recommended removing the Davis monument and various ways to “contextualize” the others.
While some on the council have signaled they are open to altering the statues, removal is a different question.
Monument Avenue is a National Historic Landmark. Residents have cited the designation to push back against efforts to alter the famous street or its towering monuments.
Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, a candidate for mayor who represents the area, has said in the past that she does not support spending tax dollars to remove the statues. She opposed two attempts to request control of the statues from the state. She did not return a request for comment Wednesday.
At the Lee monument Wednesday afternoon, Jones looked on as hundreds gathered there before marching through downtown. Jones has called the statues symbols of white supremacy and a source of pain for African Americans. He faced death threats for leading the push to request local control of them.
The events of the last week have made clear that the council must act, he said.
“We need to put pressure on the others on council to listen to this generation of people,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Two nights earlier, police fired tear gas on hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully at the Lee monument. Many stood with their hands raised above their heads. Police initially defended the show of force with a publicly issued lie.
Demonstrators and journalists circulated videos on social media contradicting the initial police account, prompting condemnation from leaders and a later apology.
Stoney and Police Chief Will Smith issued a public apology the next day and endured a tongue-lashing from angry residents and activists, who called for the firings of Smith, as well as the officers who launched the gas and targeted protesters with pepper spray.
Kaya Lee, 18, was standing with demonstrators when police fired the gas.
She returned Wednesday in cap and gown on what was her graduation day from Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School. Holding a sign that read “I can’t breathe” she posed for a photo with her mother, Mavis.
The statues should come down, but the graffiti should remain as a reminder of the demonstrations, Kaya Lee said.
Many messages written in paint on the monuments’ use profanity to criticize the police. Alongside them, others espouse hope.
“This is for Marcus,” read one, a reference to Marcus-David Peters, the black school teacher shot and killed by Richmond Police in 2018.
“I am not my ancestors,” another proclaimed.
“Gods people shall rise.”
Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is responsible for maintaining the city-controlled statues. A spokeswoman said the department had no timeline for cleaning graffiti off them and did not know how much it would cost.
Chris Morrison, a 38-year-old Hanover County resident, brought a bucket of water, dish soap and brushes to try scrubbing the graffiti from the Lee monument Wednesday.
He said he didn’t want the profanities to remain plainly visible. Some demonstrators heckled him, but most ignored him, he said.
Morrison said he believed the monuments should remain.
“You learn from history, and they should not be removed,” he said. “If you erase history, history can repeat itself.”
After trying for a while, he couldn’t scrub the graffiti from the pedestal. Instead, he found some chalk and began blotting out what messages he could. After a few hours, he decided to leave as demonstrators began gathering for another march.
Not long after Morrison gave up, Timesha Harris sat on the other side of the monument holding pink chalk. She drew an infinity symbol.
Asked what it represented to her, she said: “That this isn’t going to stop until the government cares about us.”
It was the first time the 19-year-old Prince George County resident had seen the monument.
In its current state, she said, it reminded her of the Berlin Wall.
Wussy Ralph Northam has gone from bad to worse. This kind of thoughtless decision is going to ignite problems -- big ones.
City council will cave in to PC...... They did the same with the Boulevard. Neighborhoods on both side voiced their objections to the name change. The fan district was not consulted in the process.
Omigosh—there are so many Richmonders living outside the Fan
Meanwhile, Stoney will feel better along with others. Yet, the physical state of the city schools will not change. Mold, ceilings falling in, etc. Money well spent on removing statues....sad...
As a native Richmonder who moved to the suburbs years ago, I'm sad and disappointed that those who moved to Richmond from other places and who care nothing about her history and what makes Richmond unique, want to remove a part of Richmond that has been here for 100 years. I'm unconvinced that removing statues is actually going to make people heal or feel better. It seems to be a useless gesture that results in spending money that could better be used to help city residents. After the statues are gone, VCU or VUU should do a study to see if removing them has improved anything measurable in the city or helped the residents. A beautiful and historic part of the landscape that the city is known for will be gone. Richmond will resemble other indistinguishable, cookie-cutter inner cities.
Since I'm no longer a city resident, I no longer have a vote there. My impression is that Mayor Stoney cares little about the City of Richmond. His actions demonstrate that he cares more about his own ambitions. His decisions seem designed to make himself look important rather than to help the citizens of Richmond. I hope that the citizens of Richmond vote him out during the next election.
I’m a native Richmonder whose great-great-grandfather was at Appomattox and whose great-grandmother was an unreconstructed Confederate and I am thrilled at this news.
So, if the statutes are removed what is going to replace them, I Like it or not Richmond, Virginia was, is and always will be the "Home of the Confederacy". It is history and you cannot (try all you want) erase / change history. For the record and as history has recorded Robert E. Lee freed all of his slaves as did many other noted Virginians. Right or wrong the Civil War did in fact happen 1861-1865 over 155 years ago. It is well past time all people moved past these times and accept the fact that was than and this is now. Slavery contrary to many opinions has not existed is the USA for over 155 years. People living today had no involvement / responsibilities / accountabilities regarding what transpired in the 1700 / 1800's. It is well past time everyone and I do mean everyone ceases to blame others and stop referring to and calling each other "racist". In reality the use of "racist" is no different than the "use of the N" word. All people (white, black, red, yellow, pink whatever) and races need to lead by example and walk the talk. Actions have and always will tell the truth / the real picture. Actions do speak louder than words. No truer words were ever spoken than the lyrics to the song "Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red and yellow black and white they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world". Love cannot prevail if in fact we as humans constantly focus and are consumed on the past (especially the Civil War / Slavery). It has to be let go. Your cannot erase / destroy / eliminate (including statues, museums, monuments, throughout the entire USA / especially Virginia / Richmond) like it or not it did happen. Everyone (black and yellow, green or white) must let it go of hatred and anger because no one, no city, no community can move forward until this transpires. I would like to close with the serenity prayer "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
courage to change the things I can"
and wisdom to know the difference.
There's always the Confederate White House on Clay St.
If it helps, Lee wanted no memorials to the Confederacy so this is the realization of his post-war vision. High time to send them to pasture.
This seems as good a time as any to finally rid ourselveses of status that honor traitors and warfare in defense of slavery. We need to start a conversation as to: 1) will the current statures with replaced with out statues/memorials and 2) if so, what themes would reflect the values of 21'st-century Richmonders? P.S. I don't live in Richmond, but I strongly feel that all of the adjacent counties should pitch in for the sizable cost that I'm sure removing the current statues will be. If those statues are replaced, the tourism dollars generated will not only benefit Richmond but the the rest of us. We should think more in terms of region rather than individual county or city!!
I am more than certain The City of Richmond and / or the Commonwealth of Virginia would more than welcome your personal check. Please by all means go ahead and "stroke your check" but there are many others and myself included andtotally disagree with you have no intention whatsoever for the use of "any funds" for the removal of these or any statutes, closure of museums, venues, pertaining to and / or involving the Civil War / War Between the States.
Why not make Monument Avenue more park-like than it is? What about recognizing the original inhabitants -- the Powhatan tribes? What about something commemorating the signing of Jefferson's Virginia Statute of Religious Freedom by the General Assembly?
"Removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many black Richmonders and Virginians.” It is unfortunate that time somehow stood still for 40+ years beginning with Henry Marsh's stint as mayor and continuing through Stoney's tenure in the mayor's office while the city “leaders” stood around waiting for vandals push them to decide it was time for the statues to come down so the “healing process” could begin.
Concerning the Lee statue and his kowtowing to some of the Democrats’ recent legislation, Northam is still blatantly paying his dues in return for the reduction in calls for his resignation following the revelation of his yearbook picture.
It's time. They belong in a museum or at a battlefield, but not on the streets of Richmond. To the people who love the statues, they're not going to survive where they are now. To the people who hate them, they truly do belong in a museum.
And there goes RVA as she joins the ranks of other failed cities. But if that's what the people want, have at it. Good news? There will be lots of affordable housing for those that stay.
Please. Nobody moves here because of Confederate statues.
Sounds good to me. Designate a spot where they can be placed. Wonder what the next object of scorn will be?
I do not think we should remove the statues but honestly I’d be completely for it if it would do any good. It won’t. To those who say they are haunted by the statues and what they represent...you’re lying. If a private group wants to fund the removal and relocation then have at it. Richmond can barely afford to cut the grass in the medians between the statues. In fact a couple of summers ago they couldn’t.
The "Appomattox" statue in Alexandria was removed yesterday; at least the bronze portion. Sitting right in the intersection of Washington and Prince Streets it's a pluperfect pain to drive around and a traffic hazard so I hope the city gets rid of the pedestal too and soon.
We all need to move on.
YESSSSSSSSSS!
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo!!
