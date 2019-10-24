Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder announced Thursday that a Virginia Commonwealth University appeals panel has cleared him of sexual misconduct allegations, but the university called Wilder's claims "premature."

In a press conference Thursday inside the VCU school that bears his name, Wilder said the appeals panel overruled an investigation conducted by an outside lawyer. That investigation found that Wilder kissed a 20-year-old VCU student against her will, but it cleared him of other allegations made by the student, including sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.

The appeals panel, which met last week and held a hearing for more than six hours, ruled against that investigation, Wilder said Thursday.

"I was not responsible for non-consensual sexual contact," he said. "I am pleased that the panel members confirmed what I have stated from the very beginning of this investigation."

Wilder's conclusions about the panel's findings were "premature," a university spokesman said.

"VCU does not comment on or publicly disclose information about personnel matters that may be underway," VCU spokesman Mike Porter said. "The matter addressed by Governor Wilder [Thursday] morning is not complete; thus, his comments were premature."

Porter said VCU policy requires a review panel's findings and recommendations to be forwarded to a senior leader at the university "for further review." That administrator then can "affirm or reject the review panel's recommendation on responsibility," Porter said.

Wilder's press conference was held at VCU, but Porter said Wilder's comments "are his own and do not represent an official statement of the university."

Jason V. Wolfrey, lawyer for Sydney Black, the student who made the accusation, said Thursday that Black is standing behind her allegations.

The Washington Post reported in March that Black said Wilder, 88, kissed her in 2017 without her consent and offered to have Black live at his house. Wilder also offered to pay for law school, Black claimed.

Black worked as an office assistant at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, according to The Post.

"She's obviously disappointed, particularly after the external investigation found that he did have unwanted sexual contact with her," Wolfrey said.

Wilder claimed in July that the Richmond Police Department found Black's allegation “unfounded.” A Richmond police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday. 

"I have stated that the allegations were proven to be untrue and that the 'truth will out,'" Wilder wrote on his website in July. "I do not accept responsibility for any non-consensual sexual contact and have filed a 'contesting statement' outlining the violations, bias and inherent flaws in the investigation."

The university renewed Wilder's contract earlier this year. He makes $150,000 as a part-time professor in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, according to a copy of his 2017-18 contract.

His new contract expires June 30, 2020.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers K-12 schools and higher education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription