Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder announced Thursday that a Virginia Commonwealth University appeals panel has cleared him of sexual misconduct allegations, but the university called Wilder's claims "premature."
In a press conference Thursday inside the VCU school that bears his name, Wilder said the appeals panel overruled an investigation conducted by an outside lawyer. That investigation found that Wilder kissed a 20-year-old VCU student against her will, but it cleared him of other allegations made by the student, including sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.
The appeals panel, which met last week and held a hearing for more than six hours, ruled against that investigation, Wilder said Thursday.
"I was not responsible for non-consensual sexual contact," he said. "I am pleased that the panel members confirmed what I have stated from the very beginning of this investigation."
Wilder's conclusions about the panel's findings were "premature," a university spokesman said.
"VCU does not comment on or publicly disclose information about personnel matters that may be underway," VCU spokesman Mike Porter said. "The matter addressed by Governor Wilder [Thursday] morning is not complete; thus, his comments were premature."
Porter said VCU policy requires a review panel's findings and recommendations to be forwarded to a senior leader at the university "for further review." That administrator then can "affirm or reject the review panel's recommendation on responsibility," Porter said.
Wilder's press conference was held at VCU, but Porter said Wilder's comments "are his own and do not represent an official statement of the university."
Jason V. Wolfrey, lawyer for Sydney Black, the student who made the accusation, said Thursday that Black is standing behind her allegations.
The Washington Post reported in March that Black said Wilder, 88, kissed her in 2017 without her consent and offered to have Black live at his house. Wilder also offered to pay for law school, Black claimed.
Black worked as an office assistant at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, according to The Post.
"She's obviously disappointed, particularly after the external investigation found that he did have unwanted sexual contact with her," Wolfrey said.
Wilder claimed in July that the Richmond Police Department found Black's allegation “unfounded.” A Richmond police spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
"I have stated that the allegations were proven to be untrue and that the 'truth will out,'" Wilder wrote on his website in July. "I do not accept responsibility for any non-consensual sexual contact and have filed a 'contesting statement' outlining the violations, bias and inherent flaws in the investigation."
The university renewed Wilder's contract earlier this year. He makes $150,000 as a part-time professor in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, according to a copy of his 2017-18 contract.
His new contract expires June 30, 2020.
I don't know, or say, that Gov. Wilder has always been a liar, but he's become one now. A desperate one.
Porter said VCU policy requires a review panel's findings and recommendations to be forwarded to a senior leader at the university "for further review." Any wagers on how this so-called "senior leader" decides the issue? Let's see how courageous that "leader" will be. Could Rao possibly have someone write up an exoneration letter...and he could sign it? As they say in the news business...."Film at 11".
he's guilty as sin and he knows it, he's just got friends in high places!
Time for the has-been to didi mao.
HEY, where is the BIG story of the day?.......Republicans protesting the lynching of President Trump behind closed doors, in a back room deal, away from the public view, and away from the press, the honest press, not the Leftist media. RTD, where is the biggest story of the day, today, oh yea, it might influence people to vote Republican in November, and the RTD editors want NON of that.
On Page A10 of this morning's paper.
L/ Douglas didn't do anything wrong! He was simply trying to show a student what a vast knowledge he has of the Kama Sutra! He was just trying to give her physical, real world examples of the writings in that literary masterpiece!
