The marching band at Virginia State University has been suspended amid allegations of hazing, officials said Monday.
The Trojan Explosion Marching Band is suspending its performances pending the completion of an investigation by VSU Police and the band's leadership, which recommended the suspension, said University spokeswoman Pamela Tolson.
"The safety of students, faculty, and staff is Virginia State University (VSU) administration’s top priority," Tolson said. "The University administration takes ALL allegations of hazing very seriously and has a ZERO tolerance against hazing."
Tolson said some of the hazing allegations "have been substantiated." She did not elaborate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.