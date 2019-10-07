20170806_MET_REDSKINS_03

Fans watch as Virginia State University's marching band performs during Fan Appreciation Day at Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond VA Sat. Aug. 5, 2017.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

The marching band at Virginia State University has been suspended amid allegations of hazing, officials said Monday.

The Trojan Explosion Marching Band is suspending its performances pending the completion of an investigation by VSU Police and the band's leadership, which recommended the suspension, said University spokeswoman Pamela Tolson.

"The safety of students, faculty, and staff is Virginia State University (VSU) administration’s top priority," Tolson said. "The University administration takes ALL allegations of hazing very seriously and has a ZERO tolerance against hazing."

Tolson said some of the hazing allegations "have been substantiated." She did not elaborate.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers K-12 schools and higher education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription