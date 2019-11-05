making a difference

For the past eight years, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has been marking the great community efforts of central Virginians with our annual series called Making a Difference.

Now, it’s time to nominate the next year’s class of difference-makers.

Do you know an unsung hero? A friend or neighbor whose good deeds benefit the central Virginia region? Or a colleague doing extraordinary work?

Send your nominations by email to Executive Editor Paige Mudd at pmudd@timesdispatch.com by Friday, Nov. 29.

Entries should include a brief description of the good deeds as well as contact information for you and your nominee. Please label entries with the phrase “Making a Difference” in the subject line of your email.

We will publish the series beginning Sunday, Dec. 15.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription