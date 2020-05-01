On Good Friday, retired bus operator Glenn Williams donned a Superman costume and held a sign at a Pulse stop that read: “GRTC OPERATORS AND MECHANICS ARE SUPER HEROES.”
Bus drivers and other essential employees are heroes, but they are not superhuman; they are at risk.
Nationally, more than 9,000 health care workers have been infected, with 27 deaths, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report last month. These workers have struggled to obtain basic supplies, including personal protective equipment.
Dozens of grocery store employees have died of COVID-19. And workers in coronavirus-ravaged meat packing plants say management has done little to protect them. The sentiment behind President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep meat and poultry flowing to consumers? Go to work or lose your job.
That’s what GRTC bus drivers heard from agency CEO Julie Timm this week, when half of those scheduled to work Monday called out sick over a list of demands including hazard pay. In a letter to their union, Timm said that operators calling out of work were in violation of their contract, and could be fired if they did not report to their next shift.
Jobs are precious during a pandemic; predictably, bus operators returned to their shifts Tuesday.
Bus service operated normally through Thursday, said GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace. But in an uneasy coda, GRTC announced that there could be “significant” service disruptions or cancellations Friday while bus drivers took paid leave to be tested for COVID-19.
“Right now, I guess they feel like the environment is a little hostile ... because of the threat that was made Monday,” Maurice Carter, local chapter president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said Thursday.
“I’m fielding a lot of calls from operators, and we’re just trying to get through this COVID thing.”
It’s doubtful that GRTC is awash in cash as it provides free rides. The transit system has taken other steps to protect its drivers, requiring passengers to board the bus at the rear entrance and supplying operators with cloth masks and hand sanitizer. But whatever contract the union and GRTC agreed to, bus operators didn’t sign up to put their lives on the line.
The pandemic highlights U.S. disregard for its workers, and Virginia is among the worst offenders. Our state ranks at the bottom of an OxFam America report, “Best and Worst States to Work in America.”
Two legislative achievements that might have ended this ignominy — raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 and lifting the ban on collective bargaining for public employees — were delayed until May 2021 because of the pandemic.
Virginia has been ranked a top state for business, a dubious distinction built on the backs of employees. Virginia is one of three states that bans collective bargaining by teachers, firefighters, police and other public sector employees.
“Virginia is ranked last in the nation for workers, and the governor’s decision to postpone the effective date of this legislation, along with the delay in the minimum wage increase, reinforces that record,” Doris Crouse-Mays, the president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, said last month, before the state legislature signed off on Gov. Ralph Northam’s delays.
Nationally, labor unions have been demonized and diminished as part of a calculated, decades-long political strategy by the Republican Party. Not coincidentally, employee wage gains grew stagnant amid record profits for corporations and skyrocketing CEO salaries.
The public is finally starting to realize that it has been bamboozled. Attitudes began to shift before this virus.
A Gallup poll last summer showed support for labor unions at a 50-year high, with 64% approval. Still, little more than 10% of wage and salary workers in the U.S. belong to a union, compared to a union membership rate of just over 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Our nation, for decades, has been infected by the virus of gaping economic inequality, and we’re weaker as a result. The shabby treatment of workers — in the form of inadequate pay, health care or protections — has contributed to our nation’s ill health.
If the retired Williams were still on the GRTC payroll and behind the bus steering wheel, “I would feel like I was supposed to be there, because that’s service to others,” he said. But he worries that some folks aren’t taking enough precautions. “This thing is serious, you know?”
Our frontline heroes — many of them women and people of color — cannot survive on flyover salutes and platitudes. These workers need tangible support in the face of this virus, and rights, rewards and protections that outlive this crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.