During a seminal moment in the founding of this nation, Hanover County native son Patrick Henry thundered, "Give me liberty or give me death."
Wednesday night, in a boardroom empty except for elected officials and a handful of county staff, Hanover Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek placed a statuette of Henry in front of her as she argued that residents should not have to choose between petitioning their government in person and endangering their community.
"Let us not ask our citizens to choose between coming forward and being heard and infecting their neighbor," she said before the board voted 4-3 against delaying an April 22 hearing and vote on a massive Wegmans distribution center on Sliding Hill Road.
Kelly-Wiecek, the Chickahominy supervisor, and Faye Prichard, the Ashland supervisor, represent constituents with the gravest concerns about the $175 million project's impact on traffic and their quality of life.
But they, and South Anna representative Sue Dibble, weren't wrong in seeking a delay in addressing Wegmans' request to exceed county limits on building and light fixture heights and lift restrictions on the removal of burial grounds at the site, among other issues.
Wednesday's board meeting underscored the dilemma inherent in trying to do government business amid the threat of coronavirus and the state's ban on public gatherings. The board's budget "hearing" featured written public comments that popped up onscreen. But bills and people don't get paid, nor services provided, without a budget.
"Government still has to do its business, and the restrictions for in-person gatherings could last for weeks, even months," said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government.
Count me among those who don't view the Wegmans matter as the highest of priorities in a global pandemic.
This contentious issue could have withstood a delay. Certainly a company situated in New York state, as Wegmans is, should understand.
“With the governor's order this week for us all to stay home, and the most up-to-date information that we have coming out of the White House saying that this curve is some time out and headed for peak, I feel strongly that we cannot do the citizens’ business without the citizens," Prichard said Wednesday.
She asked for a postponement "until such time as we determine it is safe to have our citizens in this building to participate in the public process.”
There was talk Wednesday of separating an anticipated crowd of 200 people into different spaces inside and outside the building. The use of phones, email and video technology to solicit public comment also were discussed, although the dismal performance of the live stream at the meeting did not inspire confidence.
Board chairman Bucky Stanley voted to move forward as scheduled.
"Personally, I'd rather for a person to come up and speak to me and have two children on their hips, and crying because a terrible truck driver is going to run over them the first week."
Supervisor Sean Davis acknowledged the dynamic of having people address the board in person, "But many people don't go to Washington everyday to speak to their congressman." To which Prichard replied: "We're not Washington. We're a local government."
Consider our own experience during this pandemic. Is your Facetiming, Skyping and Zooming with people the same as being in the same room with them?
“There is no such mandate to hear this case in the next few months," Kelly-Wiecek said Thursday. "Our mandate is ... to keep our public safe.
“We understand that this is public business and public business must be accomplished. But it has to be accomplished in the light of day and it has to be accomplished with public input.”
Anything that provides jobs and revenue will be most welcome as we get through this. But public health and safety must come first, and it's arrogant for anyone to think otherwise. COVID-19 does not respect markets. The prioritizing of profits over people ultimately destroys public health and wealth.
Moving forward with this meeting, there are no surefire logistics that will ensure either public safety or adequate remote input. Folks will sensibly opt to stay home, I hope. But it's hard to see how that doesn't tip the scale toward Wegmans.
“I don’t want to have to make a single citizen choose between coming in and participating in the process and going home to an elderly parent or a wife with chemotherapy or any of the kinds of things that we are not supposed to be exposed to," said Prichard, the chair of the state Board of Health. "We are literally making life and death choices here.”
This meeting, at this time, is a choice Hanover residents shouldn't have to make. Wegmans can wait.
