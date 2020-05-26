Forgotten as we navigated the Navy Hill proposal, and now the coronavirus crisis, the push to commemorate the slave-trading legacy of Shockoe Bottom has resurfaced in a big way.
Four candidates to be mayor of Richmond — in response to queries from the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality — declared their support for a 9-acre memorial park for a district that was second only to New Orleans as a hub of the U.S. domestic slave trade.
Mayor Levar Stoney says the park — including the 3.1-acre African Burial Ground, the 1.7-acre site of Lumpkin’s slave jail, and the two blocks east of the CSX railroad tracks between East Broad, East Grace and 17th streets — will be included in a small-area land use plan being developed by his Shockoe Alliance advisory group.
Inclusion of those blocks east of the tracks has been a sticking point, particularly under the administration of then-Mayor Dwight C. Jones. But Stoney said they “contain significant, historical sites with future archaeological potential.”
Ana Edwards, chair of the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project, which led the community meetings that produced the memorial park idea in 2015, called the mayor’s endorsement “exciting” and “a benchmark.”
The Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project has teamed with Preservation Virginia and the National Trust for Historic Preservation to advocate for the preservation of Shockoe Bottom. In 2014, the National Trust named Shockoe Bottom as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.
In a statement Friday, the groups applauded Stoney’s “formal endorsement” of the memorial park concept “at long last after years of grassroots advocacy.”
Brent Leggs, who heads the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund at the National Trust, said Shockoe Bottom “merits careful treatment as a site of conscience on par with Senegal’s Maison des Esclaves [House of Slaves] on Goree Island.”
Stoney said the memorial park will be “a tremendous undertaking for our city, particularly the construction of what could be an extraordinary heritage center or museum.”
The economic impact of the pandemic has forced the city to make major adjustments in its budget, Stoney said. “However, I am committed to doing what we can to turn this unique, collective vision into reality.”
Stoney, in his query response, also cited the racial disparities “both created and illuminated by this health crisis.” Those disparities have been traced to slavery by researchers, which highlights the importance of illuminating that history through commemoration.
Also expressing support for the memorial park were Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, attorney Justin Griffin and entertainment promoter Tracey Mclean.
“The Memorial Park is one of the greatest opportunities we have to tell the full history of African Americans and begin the healing process for both the descendants of enslaved people and enslavers,” Gray said.
Griffin said the memorial park is “not just a plan to remember our past but is a plan to build up our future”; Mclean said the project would provide historical and financial benefits, and possible healing.
A total of $19 million in local and state funds has previously been earmarked to develop the Lumpkin’s Jail site, the notorious “Devil’s Half-Acre.” SmithGroupJJR, designer of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, is the site’s project leader.
Edwards said a monetary commitment for the memorial park seems unimaginable at the moment. But a symbolic gesture in the budget would be helpful, she said.
For advocates of historic preservation and a more complete telling of Richmond’s history, the likelihood that our next mayor is on board for a fully realized memorial park is reason to cheer. But this episode also is a cautionary tale on the pitfalls of foot-dragging. The pre-pandemic economy was much more favorable to launching such a project.
The sooner the small-area plan can be completed, the sooner historical interpretation and programming can begin in earnest, Edwards said. In the meantime, there are studies to be done of the area and private properties to be purchased.
This is crucial work. Memorials speak to the value we assign individuals, groups and communities. We have just concluded a commemoration of those who died in war; someday, we will memorialize those who have died in this pandemic. But the victims of a slave trade, whose effects are still keenly felt, never have been properly remembered in Richmond on a scale commensurate with their suffering.
Just as the Lost Cause pageantry on Monument Avenue informs our understanding of the past, commemorating the inverse of that narrative in Shockoe Bottom “helps us understand the decisions that we are making in the present,” Edwards said.
Stoney concluded his response by saying: “It is time.”
It is past time. Richmond’s future rides on reconciling our past.
Hey MP Williams, time for an article on Joe "YOU AIN'T BLACK" Biden's outrageously racist and bigoted comment...…….. Writing about people who make racist bigoted comments is your line, so let's see your article.
