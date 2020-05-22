After a string of breakups, you want commitment. You ignore red flags, desperate for this rebound to grow into a real relationship.
Sadly, they’re just not that into you.
As they’re heading out the door, you learn that you’ve been two-timed. They surface in the embrace of another suitor — on video, no less.
That’s the situation the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority finds itself in. Its CEO, Damon Duncan, has been moonlighting since May 4 as executive director of the Montgomery (Ala.) Housing Authority.
On March 20, less than a year into Duncan’s tenure, RRHA issued a statement that he would be stepping down “after a 60 to 90 day transition” to be closer to his family in Georgia and “pursue several new opportunities.”
Four days later, the Montgomery Housing Authority announced Duncan’s hiring.
“I am hopeful my accumulation of experiences will benefit the residents of MHA and the city of Montgomery as a whole,” Duncan said in that news release, now missing from the agency’s website.
Duncan — soon to join former Adrienne Goolsby and T.K. Somanath as RRHA ex-chief executives since 2015 — didn’t stick around Richmond long enough to accumulate much beyond detractors.
“I have an ethical problem with someone coming, signing a contract in Richmond, saying they’re going to be full-time and then telling the board that he was leaving RRHA to be closer to his family in Atlanta,” Robley Jones of the RRHA Board of Commissioners told Times-Dispatch reporter Mark Robinson after its meeting Wednesday. “And then, lo and behold, before his employment with RRHA is over, he’s a full-time employee of the Montgomery Housing Authority. To me, it’s unethical.”
Thursday, Jones said he learned from an acquaintance in Montgomery that Duncan had taken the job there. Later, he saw a May 6 news story and video out of Alabama in which Duncan spoke at a COVID-19 testing clinic in a public housing community.
“To me, he was on the ground down there,” Jones said. “And again, I think all of us would have been better served had he been more forthcoming about what was going on.”
But at Wednesday’s meeting, the RRHA Board of Commissioners rejected Jones’ attempt to send Duncan packing immediately. Duncan will “leave” as scheduled on June 22.
Board Chairwoman Veronica Blount seemed particularly unfazed at RRHA having to share its CEO with another housing authority. She told Robinson via text that it is not uncommon, in her view, for an executive director to oversee two separate public housing authorities simultaneously.
Asked in an email Thursday why he didn’t notify the RRHA board about his new job, how he could manage two housing authorities at once, and why his family did not join him in Richmond, Duncan replied:
“What I do outside of my role and duties at RRHA has no bearing on the agency and has not negatively affected the agency.
“I have continued to run the day-to day operations of RRHA, meeting by phone almost daily with various city leaders, conducting on-camera Skype interviews with local TV stations, overseeing our development arm, and conducting meetings with members of my Executive team at least twice a week. Things continue to move forward at RRHA under my watch,” he said.
“My personal life is just that, personal,” said Duncan, who made $200,000 annually.
The lack of disclosure typifies Duncan’s disdain toward the folks who are supposed to be his bosses. Recall him submitting an application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in January to demolish Creighton Court before the board had signed off.
The commissioners appear unwilling or unable to hold him accountable, even as he moonlights in Montgomery.
“We had discussions with him in the hiring process and said, ‘We’ve had a real problem at RRHA because we’ve had such turnover in this CEO position,’” Jones said. The board wanted a multiyear commitment “to bring stability to the organization.”
Constant turnover helps neither Richmond nor the agency, he said. “Most importantly, the instability doesn’t help the people we’re trying to serve, the people who live in public housing.”
City Council was in the process of appointing six of nine RRHA board seats before the virus — and some insist, politics — ground to a halt a process Duncan tried to have a say in.
Board members and CEOs come and go. But there’s still no clear pathway to transform appallingly outmoded complexes into mixed-income neighborhoods with modern housing for RRHA residents. The authority’s decaying housing stock is a metaphor for its organizational rot.
Those charged with overseeing Richmond’s public housing need to look at this history of dysfunction and failed marriages and ask: Is it them or is it me?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.