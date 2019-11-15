Was a group of counter-protesters supporting the Coliseum-area redevelopment project paid to hold signs that read YOU DON’T SPEAK FOR US at Tuesday’s meeting of Richmond City Council?
Yes, says Chelsea Higgs Wise, who opposes NH District Corp.’s plan to redevelop the area around the Richmond Coliseum.
“Confirmed by MY OWN FAMILY MEMBERS that were unknowingly recruited to advocate for @navyhillrva,” she posted.
“They are getting $25 each to come & hold up a sign by Grace Washington’s J&G consulting and Help Me Help You. That’s the going price for uninformed displacement in #RVA.”
Contacted Friday, Washington said, “I can tell you emphatically I did not offer anybody and I did not pay anybody.”
Michelle Mosby, a former Richmond City Council president who founded the nonprofit Help Me Help You Foundation, fired back at Higgs with a tweet:
“Hun if anyone got anything it’s because they said they supported the project on their own based on information they had learned ... stop acting as though gas doesn’t cost ... and as if the people don’t have their own mind.”
Mosby on Friday referred me to NH District Corp. spokesman Jeff Kelley, but not before saying: “That you all think our people could be bought for $25 irritates me.”
That perception lingered because NH District Corp., for three days, refused to directly refute it.
Finally, on Friday afternoon, Kelley emailed a statement that read: “NH District Corp. does not pay people for support. As you know, the Help Me Help You Foundation — a partner of ours on community engagement, jobs and workforce training — reimbursed some individuals who needed assistance with childcare or transit.”
When asked whether the protesters would have been able to attend the protest without the reimbursement, he replied: “Correct, they would not have been able to attend without support.”
So after unpacking this, money changed hands to put NH District Corp. supporters in the room.
Earlier, Kelley had sent out a statement that read: “Richmonders need the facts about Navy Hill. Our supporters who came to the Council meeting wanted to make sure their voices were heard and we are proud to help them do that. They want Council to know they support the jobs that Navy Hill will create and that the opposition — who thinks the status quo is good enough — does not speak for them.”
But who exactly is speaking for whom?
Richmond’s most vulnerable residents, particularly those in public housing, are mobilized around election time but largely ignored otherwise. Meanwhile, in Richmond and beyond, these big shiny projects seldom redound to their benefit and in the past have displaced them.
“We know from an entire history that there’s been a history of public policy initiatives that have been couched in the language of social benefit,” said Corey D.B. Walker, a member of the Navy Hill Redevelopment Advisory Commission, who has emerged as the voice of conscience on this proposal.
Walker, a visiting professor at the University of Richmond’s Jepson School of Leadership, noted that the development of what would become Interstate 95 was pitched during the 1940s and ‘50s as something with social benefit. “We have to be careful to assume that just because we use a particular language, particular benefits will ensue.”
Indeed, the framing of this project is a lesson in semantical deception.
Navy Hill is not a glistening new neighborhood with a new arena, but a historic black community cleaved by the aforementioned interstate and dismantled to make way for government buildings, a community college, a biotechnology park and the very arena we are now seeking to replace.
“What I saw just in Tuesday’s meeting was disturbing, and it goes to the issue around deep democracy that we’ve been speaking about,” Walker said, adding that there’s a long history of attempts to pit black communities against one another.
This internecine battle is not ideal as Richmond struggles to reconcile the racism that looms large in its inequities and monuments.
Walker said the question at the heart of this redevelopment is: How do we best meet the pressing priorities of housing, education and jobs in a city with limited resources? “To have these eruptions around who’s an authentic person ... goes against being able to reason together.
“I want the commission to almost serve as a model of how you do this,” he said. “How do you have a broad and deep democratic conversation around a contentious issue, and how do we arrive at a set of recommendations that deeply reflect the concerns and issues of the broad citizenry of the city.”
Historically, Richmond has sold out its most vulnerable to the interests of its most powerful.
We need to give them a true voice, not a sign.
