When Sophie Lynn, a rising junior at Lee-Davis High School in Hanover County, heard Richmond would pursue removing its Confederate tributes on Monument Avenue, she wondered why her county couldn't do the same.
"No Confederate figure should be glorified. These people were obviously racist. They fought for slavery. It has no place in the schools, no place on roads, it has no place on a statue," Lynn said.
So Lynn joined the chorus of calls for the names of Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson Middle School to change, launching yet another petition for renaming that's gaining traction in a county where residents remain deeply divided on the issue.
County authorities already have been on heightened alert as rumors swirl about protests and vandalism planned for the schools. Hanover's elected and appointed officials were reluctant to discuss the amplified calls for change at a time when unrest over systemic racism sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has expanded -- however quietly -- into Richmond's suburbs.
None of Hanover's School Board members returned interview requests Friday about the schools, named for Confederate President Jefferson Davis and generals Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson. As of Friday night, Lynn's petition had more than 3,000 signatures.
In a statement prepared by the county spokesman, School Board Chairman John Axselle said he cannot comment because of the possibility of a court appeal by the NAACP, which in August sued the school system over the names.
"I want to assure you that the School Board respects, values, and cares about all students who attend Hanover County Public Schools and will continue to focus on ensuring that they have the best educational opportunities possible," Axselle said.
The School Board voted 5-2 in 2018 to retain the names. Prior to the vote, about three-fourths of the 13,000 respondents to a school district survey said the names should stay. Many of the respondents defended the history of the Confederacy or familial ties to it in comments to the school system.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, which alleges the school names violate the constitutional rights of African American students, last month.
“The governor has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, and so it’s appropriate for these two schools named after Confederate civil war leaders to be taken off of public buildings,” said Hanover NAACP president Robert Barnette.
Lee descendant Rev. Robert W. Lee IV on Thursday called the tribute to his ancestor on Monument Avenue an “idol of white supremacy,” during a speech before the statue.
Some alumni of the Hanover school named for the general say recent demonstrations lay bare the pain people of color are feeling, and have felt in the county for generations.
In an email to the School Board this week, Andy Claudio, who graduated from Lee-Davis in 2002, said county officials should expect protests at the schools and elsewhere in the county if the names aren’t changed.
The potential for protests, particularly ones that could turn violent, are a concern for county residents, said Supervisor Canova Peterson. After the city imposed overnight curfews Sunday through Wednesday morning, residents worried that agitators and looters could come to the county.
"Nobody wants to see criminal looters and vandals in the community," Peterson said. "As long as this is going on everywhere, every community is worried about these things."
In an interview, Claudio described hurtful memories of his time at Lee-Davis, where classmates sometimes used racial slurs and made racially insensitive jokes about African Americans and other minorities.
Claudio said his parents were reluctant to let him play on the school's baseball team because they found the 'Confederates' nickname abhorrent. He said a coach once asked him if he had a green card. Claudio was born in the United States.
“I can’t take your word for it that Hanover County Schools respects, values and cares about all students within its student body if the name [Lee-Davis] is what the entire student body is named,” he said in response to an email from Axselle that was similar to the statement given to the Times-Dispatch. “It doesn’t represent me -- or my fellow Latino, Black, Asian and multi-racial brothers and sisters, so I reject your notion.”
Jessica Baskerville, a black graduate of Lee-Davis, signed Lynn's petition. She signed an earlier version in 2017.
Baskerville said she tried to write about the debate as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, but was essentially silenced by school officials who took months to review the story before ultimately deciding not to publish it for concerns it did not present both sides fairly.
Whitley, the school system's spokesman, said the principal of Lee-Davis High called him with concerns about the article, which he said is a routine practice for sensitive topics.
“There was concern about whether it was an opinion piece or news article,” he said.
Baskerville said it makes her nervous to talk about the school names, but plans to persist.
“For me to say that I think something that’s important to your heritage is racist, that’s not something people take lightly,” she said. “For me to say it makes me feel oppressed and does not make for a safe learning environment, I feel like that supersedes someone’s great great grandfather who died in a war.”
Peterson, the supervisor, said he thinks community members opposed to changing the names object because of their memories of the school rather than their reverence for the Confederacy or their heritage.
"It has nothing to do with the Civil War," he said. "I think it’s about pride in the high school you went to."
While the School Board is ultimately responsible for deciding whether to change the names, Peterson said he does not think it's the appropriate time to rename the school, saying that it would cost too much money as the county's budget is shrinking due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
"You’re talking lots of dollars when we’ve had to cut budget to the bone," he said. "No, it’s not the time to be looking at this."
