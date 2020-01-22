A nonprofit set up to benefit George Washington Carver Elementary School raised $107,395 at an event last week, most of which will go toward technology and infrastructure improvements.
Embrace Carver Elementary Foundation President Deborah Corliss, who helped plan the fundraiser, said jaws dropped at the final tally.
“I think it kind of blew everyone away,” said Corliss, who added that she was hoping for $10,000 or $15,000. “Some thought we could get $25,000. The school deserves so much and the way the community turned out for the event shows people care and want to see children treated equitably.”
Corliss said the foundation, created in the aftermath of the school’s 2018 cheating scandal, serves as a vehicle to help give Carver's leaders the resources to boost student achievement.
Foundation leaders partnered with Monument Avenue Preservation Society (MAPS) members to host four concurrent parties where donors were given regular updates on the other houses' giving totals, which created a competition to see who could reach the highest amount. Corliss said the event was originally intended for MAPS members but through word of mouth many people from surrounding counties with no direct connection to the school or area attended.
Carver Principal Tiawana Giles said she and the other members of the foundation's board brainstormed on the competitive aspect and thought it would be something unconventional and interesting for the first event.
A school with over 90% of students classified as economically disadvantaged raising more than $100,000 in one night is “unheard of,” Giles said.
Donations will fund a number of initiatives ranging from getting to one-to-one with Chromebooks for students and smartboards for teachers to new science equipment and infrastructure improvements.
Cornelius Smith, the school’s Instruction Coordinator, said the effect goes deeper than dollars for new programs too.
“Through the event, teachers were able to get re-energized about the support they feel and that builds confidence and a positive school culture that spills over into the classroom and the interactions they have on a daily basis,” Smith said.
A merger of Carver and Mary Munford Elementary Schools was briefly considered last year but failed. Community leaders have instead opted for making Carver a magnet school.
The foundation’s funds are not tied directly to magnet programs, but Second District School Board member Scott Barlow said the public enthusiasm helps show district officials a program would be welcomed by residents.
The district’s initial budget for next year only has funds for magnet programs at Martin Luther King and Henderson middle schools. Barlow said he expects the following year to include elementary programs.
He said, in the meantime, he is going to begin community discussions to gauge what the most effective program for the school would be and get to work on securing funds the school will need to support magnet programs.
Barlow said maintaining the enthusiasm in community groups won’t be easy. However, as long as leaders such as Giles remain and others can continue to demonstrate the needs of students he said he is optimistic.
“We have to show that resources are being put to good use and to continue to highlight the needs of the student population there,” Barlow said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.