Following a banner year for GRTC, the transit company is beginning to plan for its next annual budget using fresh estimates of fare revenues after missing overly optimistic projections in the last fiscal year.
In October, monthly ridership reached a four-year high with nearly 950,000 trips counted, marking another milestone for the transit company following the launch of the Pulse, the system's signature bus rapid-transit line that began operating at the end of June 2018.
The agency expects that success to boost its bottom line. With an adopted $53.8 million budget for this year, the company is anticipating that its budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020 will grow to $55.9 million.
"It isn't true that our ridership has been increasing and that our fare revenue has been decreasing," said Board Chairman Ben Campbell. "We haven't been looking at the data right."
All through last year, average ridership on the Pulse outpaced GRTC's goal of 3,500 rides per day. But officials routinely fretted over monthly financial reports that showed revenue from passengers was not meeting budget expectations, prompting scrutiny of fare evasion and a system of myriad bus passes and single-ride fares.
Those financial reports didn't tell the whole story, said new CEO Julie Timm.
"It's different than what we've reported before," said Timm as she presented the budget proposal and explained that the previous financial reports by staff did not account for farebox and bus passes revenues over previous years.
"As we increase ridership, what we see is a transfer of some of that revenue from the farebox to some of our pass programs and our contract with VCU. When you add them all together, we do see upward trends in our fares," she said. "So by looking at those as a whole instead of individually, you get a real accurate reflection of what people are paying for our service."
In an interview after Tuesday's meeting, Campbell said he began to suspect that he and other officials may have been overlooking those factors, and that Timm, who started working for GRTC in September, "put new eyes on it" on the company's financial reports.
Richmond officials responded to concerns about fare evasion on the Pulse by auditing the transit company's revenue collection systems. On Tuesday, city officials presented their findings and recommended that fare inspectors become trained and qualified to hand out citations for fare evasion.
Timm said she has directed Top Guard, the firm is contracts for those services, to begin training its staff as part of a corrective action plan due next month. The city's auditors are also recommending that GRTC print the date and time larger on Pulse bus tickets so that it's more clear to inspectors whether they are valid.
Unlike GRTC's other buses, Pulse buses do not have a farebox on board. Instead, riders are supposed to pay or validate their fare on ticket vending machine at Pulse platforms before boarding the bus. Inspectors perform spot checks on board to make sure people people have paid, but are not currently authorized by GRTC to give out citations.
The draft budget presented to the board Tuesday shows overall operational revenue in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019 increased $825,000 over the previous budget year. Revenue from regular fares declined about $600,000 in that same period, but the revenue from bus pass sales increased about $1.1 million.
The proposed 2020-2021 budget anticipates only nominal fare revenue increase that are equal to the growth anticipated in this year's budget. Timm said that could change based on ridership trends over the coming months and whether Richmond or the counties of Henrico or Chesterfield decide they are willing to pay more for service improvements or route expansions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.