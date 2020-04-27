GRTC Transit System drivers seeking hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic called out of work Monday in protest, resulting in service delays for workers dependent on public transit.
The agency announced before dawn Monday that half of its 100 drivers scheduled to work had called out, and warned of hourlong waits systemwide, including on some high-frequency routes where buses typically run every 15 or 30 minutes.
A union representing the workers demanded a $6 hourly pay increase for the system's bus drivers last week. GRTC CEO Julie Timm estimated Monday afternoon that the strike could last several days but later said the agency and union leaders were working together for bus service to resume as normal Tuesday.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220 initially asked the transit company to give bus drivers and other personnel at least 1½ times their normal wages for all hours worked during the pandemic.
The starting pay for GRTC bus drivers is $15.50 per hour. The maximum hourly pay of $23.84, which can be reached within four years of service and equates to about $50,000 per year for someone working full time.
The situation is requiring GRTC to balance how to protect its own essential employees while keeping public transit available for other essential frontline workers who rely on the service.
In a letter to the local union chapter president Monday evening, Timm alleged the strike violates the contract between GRTC and the union, and said any employee who does not return for their next shift can be fired immediately.
"I can only express severe disappointment that some of our staff have decided to pursue this course of action," she said. "There is no reasonable excuse for the operators to not report to work."
The union's demands align with a nationwide movement by essential frontline workers who must continue reporting to work to keep society running. In this case, Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents 200,000 workers in the United States and Canada, is asking transit agencies to adopt specific safety protocols and grant hazard pay for employees.
A national representative for the union said the disease has infected more than 900 of its members. Thirty-one have died.
Maurice Carter, the president of the local union chapter, said Monday evening that there was no violation of the union contract. He declined to comment further.
Already facing a budget crunch after suspending fares, enhancing cleaning routines and seeing complications from a new regional transit funding regime, Timm said the estimated $3 million needed for the raises through June isn't available now.
Timm told GRTC staff Sunday that she will propose a retroactive bonus for all frontline staff who worked during the health crisis if enough money becomes available after the budget is adopted by the agency's board of directors before July 1.
"I cannot promise the funds will be there, but it is very much on my mind and in my heart to fight for this budget item," she said.
Under company policy, the CEO cannot amend the current year's budget by more than $250,000. Timm last week authorized a $300 to $500 bonus for drivers, supervisors, mechanics and cleaning crews.
In his letter to Timm last week, Carter said bus drivers have a legal right under federal law not to work if they feel they are in imminent danger.
As the nation tries to reopen, "our members will be put at a greater risk," he said, adding that the transit union and GRTC have "a moral obligation to protect human life."
In addition to requesting hazard pay, the union is asking GRTC and other transit companies for:
• masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other personal protective equipment for bus operators;
• paid leave for anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19;
• furlough protections for workers;
• limiting buses to no more than 10 passengers;
• passenger entry through rear doors and suspension of fares to promote social distancing;
• strategic service coordination to avoid overcrowding on buses;
• limiting bus loads to no more than 10 passengers and paratransit to only one passenger;
• requiring passengers to wear masks; and
• fully paid, on-site testing for workers with COVID-19 symptoms.
GRTC suspended fares, distributed cloth masks and hand sanitizer to drivers, and implemented the union's requested safety protocols before the letter was sent last week.
Only one employee has tested positive - an office worker who GRTC says contracted the virus from a family member.
Timm said discussions last week between GRTC and the union revolved almost exclusively around the hazard pay.
"I was told [the one-time bonus] felt like a 'slap in the face' and would result in a walkout. And here we are," she said Monday. "I'm not sure what other conclusion to draw other than that was the reason."
The Commonwealth Transportation Board, which regulates and funds transportation in Virginia, allocated $1.17 million to GRTC on March 17 to cover fare box losses in March, April and part of May. But GRTC is considering continuing fare suspension through the summer and fall to protect drivers and passengers by reducing exposure at fare boxes and ticket vending machines.
The transit company anticipates receiving $32 million in emergency relief under the federal CARES Act. The emergency funding, however, may not be enough to maintain pre-pandemic levels of service and hazard pay bonuses, Timm said.
