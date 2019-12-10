GRTC Transit System does not have an adequate system in place for catching and punishing people who do not pay fares to ride the Pulse, nor can it quantify how prevalent the issue is, according to a new report from the Richmond city auditor.
Lax enforcement on the bus rapid transit line has led to lost revenue for the cash-strapped system and poor returns on a contract that cost $395,000 in the fiscal year that ended in June, according to the report presented to the Richmond Audit Committee on Tuesday.
“Without an accurate fare evasion rate, GRTC may be unable to assess the severity of fare evasion and its financial impact,” the report stated.
Ridership systemwide has increased approximately 15% since GRTC launched the Pulse in June 2018, but revenue collection from fares did not meet the agency’s projections last year.
As the Richmond City Council considered increasing the agency’s funding last spring, several council members criticized the transit company for what they perceived as a lack of fare enforcement on the Pulse line.
At the time, a GRTC official told the council that riders who had not paid were not being fined, but that they would be in the coming months. Not paying a bus fare is punishable by a $100 fine under city code.
After taking over in September, new GRTC CEO Julie Timm said fare enforcement officers could soon begin ticketing riders who did not pay. However, the fare enforcement officers GRTC works with are not qualified to issue civil summonses because of insufficient training, the report stated.
The hindrance technically violates the contract the firm — Norfolk-based Top Guard — entered into with GRTC, the auditors stated. GRTC is slated to pay the firm $475,000 for its services this fiscal year.
Riders along the 7.6-mile Pulse line between Willow Lawn and Rocketts Landing are required to pay the $1.50 fare before boarding the bus. The setup is intended to make the process of stopping the bus quicker, allowing it to travel along the corridor faster, in theory.
About 2,500 people were “removed” from the Pulse for not paying the fare between Jan. 1 and Sept. 22, according to the report, which cited documentation provided by the contractor. That’s an average of about nine riders per day on a line that serves about 5,400 riders per day on average. Top Guard did not record the identities of the people who were asked to get off the bus, so GRTC does not know whether repeat offenders are exacerbating the issue, the report states.
GRTC estimates its fare evasion percentage is 12% to 14%, according to the report. The agency derived the ballpark figure by dividing the number of buses from which a rider is removed by the total number of buses on which a fare enforcement officer boards. GRTC “is aware that this method is not an accurate representation of the true evasion rate,” the report states.
The auditors rode the Pulse 58 times during a one-week period in August. On 37 of those rides, no fare enforcement officer was present on the bus. On the remaining 21 rides, the auditors encountered one of the officers 30 times, the report stated, noting that some buses had multiple officers aboard.
Of those 30 encounters, a fare enforcement officer identified an invalid ticket once in 12 instances when the auditors presented such a pass. In 10 other instances, the auditors presented a valid pass or else were not asked for one because a previous officer had already checked with them. In eight other instances, fare enforcement officers did not ask for a ticket at all.
One reason for the issues auditors pointed to: The size of dates printed on Pulse tickets was too small, making it difficult for inspectors to see whether a rider’s ticket was valid. GRTC has already increased the printed size of the dates, the auditors noted.
Timm said Tuesday that her staff had discussed the issues with Top Guard. The firm must submit a corrective action plan to improve its work by Dec. 17, the report states.
The audit is “very timely as we look at how we do our fares on the Pulse and how we move forward with enforcement of those fares and really bring people along to help them learn how to pay and access the system,” Timm said.
The auditors recommended GRTC conduct an independent study of fare evasion on the Pulse. GRTC concurred with that recommendation and six others. It has already completed three of the recommendations.
