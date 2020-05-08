A week after announcing the first positive case among its drivers, the GRTC transit agency confirmed a total of four COVID-19 cases among its workforce Friday.
After announcing at the start of April that an office worker was its first employee to contract the disease, the transit agency's announcement of a second case on April 29 led to tests for half of its employees over the last week.
In a news release Friday, GRTC said that second case was a false-positive, but that health officials confirmed three additional cases this month.
Three of the four infected employees are still recovering and on paid sick leave -- one of them, a bus driver, has an underlying health condition and is currently hospitalized.
"My heart is very much with our Operator who is currently in the hospital and our other GRTC Family members impacted by COVID-19," said CEO Julie Timm in a press release. "All of GRTC is hoping for their full and quick recovery.”
The first employee reported to have the disease has recovered and is back at work.
Late last month, GRTC said one drivers had been infected, but a follow up test was negative. The Virginia Department of Health has since cleared the employee to return to work.
Officials have confirmed three additional cases since the beginning of May. The second confirmed case was of an employee who was recently hired and had yet to start driving for the agency.
The employee in the hospital initially tested negative for the disease earlier this month, but showed asthma symptoms on Thursday. An immediate follow-up test confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.
The fourth employee, also a bus driver, is asymptomatic, but authorities tested him twice. Both tests were positive.
Carrie Rose Pace, a spokeswoman for GRTC, said more than 250 employees have been tested so far, and that results for some of them are still pending.
Before the announcement of the false-positive case on Wednesday last week, about 50 drivers called out sick in what Timm described as a strike following union demands for hazard pay and other safety measures.
Maurice Carter, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220, denied that it was a strike.
The union chapter, which represents GRTC's drivers and mechanics, also demanded that that the transit agency provide on-site testing for employees.
Rose Pace said the agency is still trying to find a healthcare provider to perform the tests at its headquarters.
