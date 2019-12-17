With no immediate option to begin issuing tickets for fare evasion, GRTC Transit System is considering whether to hire a different security company while working on a new fare enforcement strategy with its current contractor.
In response to a request for a corrective action plan earlier this fall, the Norfolk-based security firm Top Guard has proposed reducing the number of fare enforcement officers it deploys on the Pulse — GRTC’s new 7.6-mile rapid transit bus line — in favor of adding more supervisors and quality assurance personnel.
The proposal comes after a recent audit by the city of Richmond found fare enforcement efforts and the tracking of fare evasion to be lackluster, potentially causing the publicly funded transit agency to lose money.
While the city’s auditors recommended that fare enforcement officers begin issuing citations — per the terms of GRTC’s contract with Top Guard Security — the firm says it is unable to hire qualified staff to do that under the current agreement.
In a presentation to the GRTC board of directors on Tuesday, Top Guard Vice President Chris Stuart said deploying more supervisors and providing better training for its staff is an alternative to paying more for officers who are qualified to give out citations.
GRTC CEO Julie Timm said the transit company may consider “modifying” its current contract with Top Guard while weighing whether to partner with another company. With the option to end its contract with Top Guard this spring, GRTC is budgeting $500,000 for a pending request for bids on a new fare enforcement contract.
GRTC is supposed to pay Top Guard $475,000 this year under the terms of the one-year contract renewal that went into effect June 1.
Since the current contract calls for unarmed officers, Stuart said Top Guard’s staff is unable to issue tickets because local and state regulations require armed guard training for anyone authorized to issue court summonses.
“You’ve procured for unarmed individuals,” said Stuart, a former member of the Hampton City Council. “Every officer reporting each day now already knows they’re in effect a paper tiger.”
While the contract does say it’s for unarmed security, its scope of services specifically mentions having officers with the authority to issue summonses.
Under city ordinance, the city can fine fare evaders up to $100. GRTC, however, has focused on escorting people off the bus if they do not have a valid ticket or bus pass.
Pulse buses do not have on-board fare validation, so passengers are supposed to pay or validate passes at machines on the system’s platforms before boarding.
In an interview after Tuesday’s board meeting, Timm said she has been disappointed with Top Guard as both companies have been trying to figure out how to limit fare evasion.
Of 30 encounters recorded in the city’s recent investigation, a fare enforcement officer identified an invalid ticket once in 12 instances when the auditors presented an expired pass. In eight other instances, fare enforcement officers did not ask for a ticket.
“While they are attempting to provide a plan to have more supervision and training, I would have expected to see better results already,” Timm said. “I’m not seeing those results yet.”
GRTC board Chairman Ben Campbell said the current training for Top Guard’s staff seems inadequate.
“This is really serious stuff. I ride the Pulse and I’m quite familiar with what goes on,” he said. “Frankly, having a person on there is a waste of time about half the time. It’s that bad.”
While staff qualified to issue summonses must be trained to handle firearms, Campbell and Timm said they have no intention of putting armed fare enforcement officers on Pulse buses.
She said another strategy could be having fare enforcement officers interact with riders on Pulse platforms to improve customer service and education.
“The ability to squeeze through to check everyone’s ticket, there truly is a flaw in that process that we’re working through,” she said. “We need to change the conversation from fare evasion into helping people learn how to use the system and pay.”
(2) comments
The negative note of this article appears with the magic word "lackluster” used in paragraph 3. Lackluster is a useful adjective which describes many of the dysfunctional aspects of Richmond government. This time it’s GRTC Transit System that gets labeled as "lackluster" for not being able to make local freeloaders pay the bus fare.
The positive note is Julie Timm who was recently hired as CEO to straighten out the operational mess that is GRTC Transit System. Ms. Timm holds degrees from Old Dominion University and a MBA from Vanderbilt University. She brings more than 20 years of experience having worked for Hampton Roads Transit and Nashville Metropolitan Transit Authority. I wish Ms. Timm much success in correcting GRTC.
GRTC is inadequate... yet their bus drivers get free dry cleaning .... like who gets free dry cleaning ... anymore. Look don’t come to Henrico County asking for more money when they don’t get their riders to pay for the rides.
