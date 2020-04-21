GRTC Transit System is receiving $32 million in emergency COVID-19 assistance from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. No local match of funds is required but it's unknown when the transit system will receive the money.
The funding is part of the $2.2 trillion federal relief package passed by Congress on March 27 to preserve jobs and help workers and small businesses across the country.
In a virtual board of directors meeting Tuesday morning, GRTC CEO Julie Timm said the money would go toward providing additional overtime costs needed for keeping buses clean, allowing buses to caravan to reduce passenger load per vehicle and supplying personal protective equipment.
The transit company is evaluating how long the funds would last in Fiscal 2021, but Timm estimated relief could cover at least the first half of FY21 expenses.
GRTC suspended bus fares across all routes on March 18 to limit passenger interaction with bus operators and the fare box, and also to ease financial hardship on passengers, an action that is estimated to cost the transit system $500,000 monthly.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board, which regulates and funds transportation in Virginia, allocated $1.17 million to GRTC on March 17 to cover fare box losses in March, April and part of May.
Timm proposed extending the zero-fare system through the end of Fiscal 2020 and adding a fare-free structure into Fiscal 2021 budget.
She said more than 50% of GRTC transit riders have a pre-COVID household annual income of $25,000, with 75% making less than $50,000.
The board agreed to continue suspending fare collection on all routes until June 30 but opted to re-evaluate adding a fare-free structure into Fiscal 2021 in its May or June meeting.
"Continuing on with zero fare will help us protect our operators in case there is a second peak when the economy opens," Timm said. "It will also help to protect our passengers and have them extend their budget as they're trying to recover financially."
Ben Campbell, president of the GRTC board of directors, agreed, saying the likelihood that this pandemic will be over soon is low, and even if state restrictions are lifted for businesses, social distancing won't be.
"It is essential for the safety of our buses in this particular time," he said. "The wish to continue this when it becomes optional, rather than required, is a whole different question."
GRTC doesn't rely heavily on fare box revenue for its nearly $54 million budget, compared to New York or Washington , said Timm, which means the hit isn't as significant, and the CARES money would help offset operating expenses.
Prior to COVID-19, GRTC was expecting about $15 million from the 0.7% increase in sales taxes proposed by the 2020 General Assembly session to help fund transportation in the Richmond-area.
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed delaying the implementation of the tax increase and launch of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, initially set for July 1, until October. That means GRTC might not see those funds until November or December.
The prospect of new funds for GRTC led Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney to propose cutting the city's $16 million subsidy by nearly 50% in the upcoming fiscal year budget. Richmond accounts for almost 50% of GRTC's operating contributions in its fiscal year 2020 budget.
Stoney's chief of staff Lincoln Saunders said the mayor's office has been in contact with Timm to ensure the transit system can maintain its current service levels throughout this crisis.
Councilwoman Kim Gray voiced concern on cutting GRTC's budget in half, since 80% of its fiscal year 2020 budget goes toward operations salaries.
"We'll be monitoring on a monthly basis to see where we are," Saunders said.
Dirty buses...and hey they get free dry cleaning for their uniforms..like who gets free dry cleaning?
