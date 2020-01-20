A Lobby Day rally at the State Capitol on Gun Rights drew several thousand participants from multiple states, Monday January 20, 2020. The annual Gun Rights Lobby Day, filled much of Capitol Square and the surrounding streets. Members of the Silent Brigade outside Capitol Square.
Members of the Silent Brigade outside Capitol Square.
Jared Moore of Midllothian, waved a flag and shouted outside Capitol Square.
Stephanie Liverman of Portsmough, VA, right, made a selfie with Ron Smelkinson who was dressed as a member of the Continental Army.
The crowd waved flags and chanted outside Capitol Square on Bank Street.
The crowd waved flags and chanted outside Capitol Square on Bank Street.
Rally attendees with assault rifles made their way through the crowd outside Capitol Square.
Ribus Orion used a bullhorn to shout a message to rally participants outside Capitol Square.
Rally participants marched along Bank Street.
Dennis Petrocelli of Richmond adjusted his had with a message at the rally.
Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan, right, and his staff showed up in support of gun rights.
Paislie Nunnaly enjoyed as snack as her dad, Chris, right, made a video of the events on Bank Street.
Rally participants at the Federal Building across from the Capitol on Bank Street.
Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase stopped to speak to the crowd gathered outside the Bank Street entrance to the Capitol.
Police blocked off Grace Street leading to Capitol Square.
Police kept an eye on rally participants outside on Bank Street.
A rally participant with an assault rifle with a large capacity magazine stood beneath a 'Dont Tread on Me' sign waved by another participant.
Roxanne Christley of Roanoke, lead a rally outiside the Bank Street entrance to the Capitol.
The city parked large trucks at intersections leading to Capitol Square to block traffic.
On right, Leonard Harrison of Mebane, N.C. does a Facebook live interview with Aubrey "Japharii" Jones, who is with Black Lives Matter 757, during a gun-rights rally at the Virginia Capitol Monday, January 20, 2020.
Will Duffield signs a guest book outside the office of Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, who was not in Monday, January 20, 2020. Duffield, who supports gun rights, was hoping to talk with Lopez about gun control.
Two men (no names given) with rifles and handguns stood at the corner of E. Grace and 9th Streets across from the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA around 6:30 am Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. They said they would remain outside the Capitol grounds where weapons are prohibited.
Philip Van Cleave, head of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, organizers of the pro-gun rally, stands on Bank St. as crowds gather near the entrance to the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Petersburg and his 4 & 1/2 year old son, Chase, look out the window of the Jefferson Room inside the State Capitol at the crowd at the pro-gun rally on and around Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Republican lawmakers,including former House Speaker Kirk Cox (Front, fourth from right) came out on the Capitol steps to observe the rally at the state capitol on Gun Rights Lobby Day, Monday January 20, 2020.