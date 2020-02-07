Hanover County Public Schools will close early today (Friday) due to high winds, the school district announced on social media Friday morning. Half of the districts 25 schools are either without power or have intermittent power. Some schools in Henrico County schools will also close due to power outages.
All Hanover elementary schools will dismiss at noon, while middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., the district said. In Henrico, John Rolfe Middle School will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m. and Varina High School will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. "due to a weather-related transformer fire that has resulted in the loss of electricity," according to a news release from Henrico County schools.
"Weather conditions have rapidly changed throughout the morning," Hanover County Public Schools posted on Facebook. "The sudden onset of high winds has caused several downed trees and power lines throughout the county. Half of our [25] schools either are without power or have intermittent power. All students are safe."
The National Weather Service in Wakefield reported that Richmond International Airport experienced a peak gust of 56 mph at 8:54 a.m.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. across central Virginia, with gusts to 50 mph possible through the rest of the morning and afternoon. This could lead to even more outages and tree damage, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch meteorologist John Boyer.
All Hanover County Public School afterschool activities and events (including athletics and field trips) are canceled, while decisions about weekend events will be made at a later time, according to the school district.
In Chesterfield, a few county schools are operating without power, according to and email sent to Chesterfield County Public Schools parents.
CCPS said it was not considering an early dismissal as of the morning email to parents, and said all its students are safe. But they have moved all students into main buildings at each of their schools.
"All students in trailers are being moved inside to the main building," the Chesterfield County Public Schools email said. "Schools without power are moving students to areas with natural lighting. Our Food Services team is working diligently to make plans for lunch."
(This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.)
