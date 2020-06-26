A cell phone tower adjacent to New Highland Baptist Church in Hanover was destroyed by fire late Thursday.

Hanover firefighters were in scene for hours overnight after receiving the call around 11:15 p.m. to the church, in the 9200 block of New Ashcake Road in the Atlee area.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause, but a heavy storm with lightning moved through the area shortly before the call.

