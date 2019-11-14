Hanover County Administrator Cecil "Rhu" Harris, Jr. plans to retire in May after 15 years at the county's helm.
“It has been a blessing to have the opportunity and privilege to work with so many outstanding members of the Board of Supervisors, county staff and citizens,” Harris said in a release. “Hanoverians have much to be proud of and I appreciate being a small part of this outstanding team."
In an email Thursday, Harris, 61, said he wants to spend more time with his family, particularly his three grandchildren.
Originally hired in 1984 to work in Hanover's finance department, Harris was promoted to finance director three years later.
The Board of Supervisors named him Hanover's chief executive in 2004 following the retirement of former administrator Richard Johnson.
"I truly appreciate the opportunities given me while working here and the incredible friendships I have made over my career," Harris said.
As of July 1, his total annual compensation -- including a vehicle allowance, health benefits and deferred compensation -- is $283,495, according to county spokesman Tom Harris (no relation).
"I really just can’t say enough nice things about him," said Supervisor Faye Prichard. "He’s a man who works a lot and deserves time with his family and beautiful grandchildren and wife"
"I've got mixed feelings because he's been a trooper for us," said Supervisor Bucky Stanley, who was first elected to the board around the time Harris ascended.
Stanley said Harris has succeeded in luring economic development to the county and that he believes the county is in a good position financially because of Harris' leadership.
"I've been there since day one with him," he said. "I knew the promise was there."
According to a county news release, Harris will continue working for the county until May 15, meaning he will be involved in developing the county budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2020.
Board of Supervisors Chairman W. Canova Peterson said his retirement will be a loss for Hanover, but that the county is in a strong position.
"I think Hanover has been on a solid upward track for a longtime. I don’t see that changing," he said.
"I anticipate that the opening for county administrator will draw the attention of a lot of excellent talent for us to speak with. I expect us to end up with another top notch county administrator."
