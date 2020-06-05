Five residents of the Hanover County community where Wegmans is proposing to build a 1.7 million square-foot distribution center have filed suit against the county in opposition to the project.
The petition, filed in Hanover Circuit Court on Friday, asks the court to void zoning changes the Hanover Board of Supervisors approved for the Rochester, N.Y.-based supermarket chain’s plans to build on a 220-acre site at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and Ashcake Road. Supervisors Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Faye Prichard and Susan Dibble voted against the changes.
The suit alleges that the county violated Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay at home” orders for the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a public hearing on the zoning case on May 6, restricting the public’s ability to participate in it.
In addition, the suit alleges the following violations:
*Amendments to the rezoning request were filed just hours before the hearing
*That the proposed neighborhood protections in the proffers are less protective than the existing zoning
*Development plans for construction over wetlands protected by the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act
*Truck sounds that will exceed the limits of the county’s noise ordinance
*Light pollution that will constitute a private nuisance.
Wegmans requested the zoning changes to exceed building and light fixture height limitations and other land-use matters in exchange for improved neighborhood protections, such as larger buffers between the distribution center and surrounding roadways.
Since the announcement of the project in December, residents have protested the project, saying e 24-7 operation would cause quality of life problem and traffic congestion on an already busy road. Residents also objected to the county and state's approval of $6.7 million incentive for the project.
County officials supporting the project say the development will help create 700 jobs and a $175 million investment in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.