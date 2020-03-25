John A. Budesky is stepping down as the leader of Goochland County to become Hanover County's next chief administrator.
Both counties announced the move Wednesday evening after the Hanover Board of Supervisors made the decision to hire Budesky. He will replace current Hanover County Administrator Cecil R. "Rhu" Harris Jr., who said in November he would retire in May.
"It’s truly an honor to be considered by this board for this position. I'm grateful for opportunity you’ve provided for me." Budesky told the Hanover supervisors. "It's role I take it extremely serious and with pride. Public service to the community is really a lifestyle."
Budesky has previously worked for Hanover County as a deputy administrator. His 25 years of local government experience include terms as the county administrator for New Kent County and city manager in Manassas.
"Mr. Budesky has been a valued member of our leadership team and has contributed immeasurably to our success," Goochland County Chairwoman Susan Lascolette said in a news release. "While we are losing an outstanding leader, I take comfort in knowing we are gaining a trusted regional partner.
"We wish him the very best in his new position.”
Hanover officials said Wednesday that Budesky will make an annual salary of $220,000 plus benefits.
Due to the ongoing health crisis over the coronavirus pandemic, he will continue to work for Goochland through June 30.
