Authorities are seeking a misdemeanor charge against a Hanover County teen they believe posted a racist message online.

The post, which was shared widely Wednesday, includes a photo of two white teens, one of whom is holding a gun.

“Let’s hunt some (n------),” reads the message, posted to Snapchat.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office announced late Thursday that authorities are seeking a Class 1 misdemeanor charge against the person responsible for the post, but declined to give additional information.

A spokesman said the office would not provide details because the person charged is under the age of 18.

The people depicted in the photograph live in Hanover County, and the post was made there, according to the release, which states the public school system notified the Sheriff's Office of the message on Tuesday.

The charge, use of profane, threatening or indecent language over a public airway, carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Hanover public schools spokesman Chris Whitley has declined to say whether the teens involved are students in the school system, or detail any actions the administration may take.