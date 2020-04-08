The Hanover County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday postponed a vote until next month on a hotly contested zoning case critics said shouldn’t be heard while COVID-19 rages in Virginia.
The decision comes a week after the board voted against delaying the hearing until the end of May so residents would not congregating at a public meeting to voice their opinions in violation of social distancing rules.
Chairman Bucky Stanley said moving the hearing from April 22 to May 6 is a result of a compromise with Wegmans. The county postponed a previously scheduled March 25 hearing last month as the disease was beginning to take hold in Virginia.
“Based on the information from the University of Washington forecasting that the peak of COVID-19 in Virginia may be the week of April 22, I believe that deferring the public hearing ... is the most prudent course of action,” Stanley said.
The Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain is proposing to build up to 1.7 million square feet of warehouse and office space on a 220-acre site on Sliding Hill Road.
Residents questioned the project’s impact on traffic and other quality-of-life issues since the county unveiled plans in December, moments before supervisors endorsed a $6.7 million incentive agreement with the grocery chain.
What remains unresolved is a request to change zoning conditions the county placed on the property in 1995. The changes would modify or lift restrictions on fencing, building and light fixture heights, loading areas and the removal of burial remains at the site.
Supervisors Faye Prichard and Angela Kelly-Wiecek voted against the motion Wednesday. They and six people who spoke in person at Wednesday’s board meeting said a hearing on May 6 would be too soon.
“I still reserve my comments that this will be such an incendiary public hearing that the public needs to be able to come and fully voice themselves at this meeting,” Prichard said. “I cannot support this motion. But I appreciate the thought that went into it.”
Some of the residents at Wednesday’s meeting said the county should delay the case until Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order through June 10 is lifted.
Others said they would still come to voice opposition even if that were to mean risking themselves and their families to exposure.
“I could email you. But that’s impersonal,” said Trey Chouinard, a resident of the Milestone neighborhood across from the development. “You need to see my face, my expressions. You need to hear my voice. So I’m going to come to these meetings whenever you hold them.”
State-imposed restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people have made it challenging for local governments, especially at this time of year, when localities are preparing and soliciting feedback on their proposed annual budgets.
In an advisory opinion last month, Attorney General Mark Herring said the Virginia Freedom of Information Act requires localities to let residents observe and participate in public hearings.
Wednesday marked the third time the Hanover board has met with social distancing restrictions in place. County officials have implored residents to submit comments about the budget and other matters by voicemail or email instead of coming to the meetings.
While Herring’s opinion was written in response to questions about whether local governing boards can meet virtually in a state of emergency, some county officials and residents say it should discourage localities from taking action on business that is not urgent.
In a statement last week, after the board voted 4-3 against a proposal to delay the hearing to May 27, Kelly-Wiecek and Prichard said holding the hearing this month would be “inappropriate and irresponsible.”
“Unlike the budget, we have no mandate to hear and vote on this case in the next few months,” the two supervisors said in their joint statement.
“The mandate before us is to protect the health and safety of our citizens.”
***
In other business Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors agreed to changes at a pending industrial development site on U.S. Route 1 that’s has elicited concerns about congestion and traffic safety.
The approval follows an agreement between Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties and a residential neighborhood association, which had raised concerns after the county last year approved a site plan with a single driveway on Cedar Lane.
The amended plan for the Cardinal Commerce Center project — formerly known as the Cedar Lane Industrial Park — require a right-in, right-out driveway to the development on Route 1. Trucks leaving the property also will be required to exit onto Route 1.
The developer of the Chickahominy Falls development and other neighbors who live along the rural two-lane corridor were concerned that the previously approved plan would force tractor-trailers onto narrow Cedar Lane; a traffic analysis estimated the development would generate up to 400 tractor-trailer trucks trips daily.
The Cedar Lane Coalition, a group of residents who objected to the site plan, said the neighborhood association will withdraw an appeal they had filed with the county as part of the agreement.
“I am satisfied with this outcome and appreciate the tireless work of [South Anna] Supervisor Sue Dibble, [Chickahominy Falls developer] Roger Glover and the Scannell team to resolve this issue for our residents,” said Rick Albee, president of the coalition and a resident of Chickahominy Falls.
“We were never opposed to the industrial park, but our main objection had always been 400 heavy trucks coming through Cedar Lane.”
