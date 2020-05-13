Hanover county and state officials are considering banning tractor trailers and semi-trucks on four residential roads near the site of a planned Wegmans distribution center.
The move is a concession to residents along the Sliding Hill Road corridor who worry that the 1.7 million-square-foot hub for the Rochester, N.Y.-based grocery chain will worsen congestion, endangering motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
The county’s Board of Supervisors overrode concerns about traffic and quality-of-life issues to clear a path for the project in a 4-3 vote last week after months of vocal opposition.
But the board unanimously agreed Wednesday to ask the Virginia Department of Transportation to close Ashcake, Atlee Station, New Ashcake and Peaks roads to heavy truck traffic, such as tractor trailers and semi-truck.
The restrictions would not apply to pickup or panel trucks and any vehicles with an origin or destination along the restricted routes, according to the staff report.
A Hanover planning staff report says the final decision belongs to VDOT commissioner Stephen C. Brich. The agency's program guidelines say he would have up to nine months to respond after the county makes a formal request following the public hearing.
Supervisor Faye Prichard, who voted against the project with Supervisors Angela Kelly-Wiecek and Sue Dibble, said they expected to lose, but wanted to enshrine additional protections for residents in the area.
“This is one of a myriad of issues. I think they’ll be happy that we did this. But it’s just one thing,” she said. “It’s not going to solve the other problems.”
She said she does not expect Wegmans will protest the restrictions since the zoning changes adopted last week included a proffer that its employees would only use Sliding Hill Road to access the distribution center.
The new restrictions, however, would make sure that other companies' delivery trucks coming to the property will not travel on the residential roads, Prichard said.
Wegmans officials say about 20% of the daily truck traffic generated by the distribution center would belong to other companies.
The county announced the project in December alongside a state-supported $6.8 million incentive package the supervisors immediately approved.
Residents protested the decision, arguing that a 1.7 million square-foot distribution center near their homes would drive down property values. Those opposed to the project say the noise and light from the 24-hour facility would also be a nuisance.
Wegmans proposed new zoning conditions that its officials said would add some new protections in exchange for certain allowances, such as taller building heights and light poles.
The company said it would widen buffers between the development and surrounding roadways. But hundreds opposed any change to zoning conditions the county adopted in 1995, even though Wegmans and county officials said it would not stop the development.
Hanover Chairman Aubrey “Bucky” Stanley said he and others supported the project because of the $175 million investment and 700 jobs it will create.
He said the truck traffic restrictions should help mitigate the project’s impact.
“We’re not here to do anybody harm,” he said. “We’re trying to make money for the county for all our needs: firefighters, teachers, EMS workers.”
Hanover has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed traffic restrictions on June 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.