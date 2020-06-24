Nearly two months after approving a rezoning request for a Wegmans distribution center in Hanover, the county’s Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to restrict truck traffic on four nearby roads to mitigate its impact.
If approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the move would ban heavy trucks and semi-trailers on Ashcake Road, Atlee Station Road, New Ashcake Road and Peaks Road. Pickup and panel trucks would be exempt from the ban.
“The volume of truck on these roads ... is going to exponentially increase over the years,” said Travis Hebert, a county resident who said he has worked as a consultant for Wegmans’ distribution system.
“The roads we currently have are woefully inadequate as they stand,” he said. “They can’t even handle a trailer going down the road and having another car pass without endangering that car.”
Others who spoke, including some of the supervisors, said heavy truck traffic on those roads could also pose a risk to bicyclists and pedestrians.
The vote Wednesday was met by a small applause from community members who say the county’s elected leaders overrode their concerns that the distribution center on Sliding Hill Road would lead to traffic congestion and quality-of-life issues.
Five county residents earlier this month filed suit against the county to appeal the rezoning of the 220-acre site where Wegmans plans to build.
The supervisors cleared a path for the project in a 4-3 vote in May, six months after they announced the project and committed to a state-supported incentive plan that’s estimated to cost $6.8 million.
The suit alleges that the county violated Gov. Ralph Northam’s “stay-at-home” order for the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a public hearing on the zoning case on May 6, restricting the public’s ability to participate in it.
In addition, the suit alleges the following violations:
- Amendments to the rezoning request were filed just hours before the hearing.
- That the proposed neighborhood protections in the proffers are less protective than the existing zoning.
- Development plans for construction over wetlands protected by the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Act.
- Truck sounds that will exceed the limits of the county’s noise ordinance.
- Light pollution that will constitute a private nuisance.
While some were pleased with the board’s decision to request the heavy traffic ban, Rod Morgan, one of the plaintiffs in the suit, said he and others are skeptical that the state will approve the ban outright.
The state’s through-truck restriction program requires localities to propose alternate routes. The program’s guidelines say VDOT has up to nine months to respond to the request following a public hearing.
“Perhaps not all four of them will go through,” he said. “It all comes down to VDOT’s analysis.”
Community members will have additional opportunities to publicly comment on the project this summer.
With Wegmans still needing a state permit for the anticipated wetlands impact, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will hold a virtual public hearing on July 20.
