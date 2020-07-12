Imagine becoming in charge of a county of 110,000 people during the middle of a global pandemic and a season of intense nationwide protests for racial justice.
It's a tall order for even seasoned government officials, but John Budesky, Hanover County's new administrator, feels fortunate that he's coming into the role in a community where he's lived for the better part of the past 12 years.
"I've moved a little bit throughout my professional adult life. The place that's always felt the most like home for me and my family is Hanover," he said in an interview Wednesday, just a week into the job.
A former deputy administrator for Hanover, Budesky succeeds Cecil "Rhu" Harris Jr., who retired last month after 36 years with the county, 16 of which were as the county administrator.
Budesky, who said he applied for the job the day before applications were due last winter, had been the county administrator for Goochland since Aug. 1, 2016. His 25 years of public management experience includes stints as the county administrator for New Kent County and the city manager of Manassas.
His arrival comes as the region is responding to the COVID-19 health crisis and the ensuing economic fallout. And while the nightly protests and unrest in the area are concentrated in downtown Richmond, the uprising has inspired Hanover residents to continue calling on the school division leaders to change the names of two Confederate-related school names.
While the county's school division will ultimately decide on whether to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, potentially on Tuesday, Budesky said the county cannot neglect the discourse over racism and racial injustice in the community.
"I think we need to recognize that this is not just a school naming issue," he said. "It's about whether we see ourselves as an inclusive community and value the perspective of diverse individuals."
Despite having lived in Hanover since 2009, when he briefly left local government service to work for the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission for three years, Budesky said his priority in the coming weeks is to meet with local leaders to gauge where things stand in the county.
"That feedback really does influence the recommendations I give to the board to help them carry out their policy directions," he said. "It's important to make sure that everybody in the community has a voice."
In addition to meeting with the county's elected officials and department heads, Budesky said he is planning to meet with business leaders, officials from the school division, the town of Ashland and the Hanover NAACP to gather input.
Budesky said he has no immediate plans to make significant budget proposals or alter internal procedures within the county's departments, but will consider changes depending on the feedback from staff and community members.
He acknowledged that there is increased scrutiny of the county's planning department following the controversial approval of zoning changes for the development of a 1.7-million-square-foot Wegmans distribution center.
He said further discussion could lead to some changes aimed at improving transparency about land-use decisions and future growth in the county -- an already perennial issue in the suburban-rural community.
Members of the Board of Supervisors said they favored Budesky for the position because of his past experience in the county and other local governments in the region.
"Frankly he's proven himself to be effective in Goochland. We were very happy he wanted to come back," said Canova Peterson. "We were looking for someone solid who could work well with all the different parties here. It takes a special personality to work with all these folks."
Faye Prichard, who represents the Ashland District and is the board's only Democrat, said Budesky demonstrated strong character in his interview.
"I think he's going to be a calm, but very steady presence in the county," she said. "He's interested in running the kind of county that people want to live in."
Bucky Stanley, the board's chairman, said he was impressed with Budesky when the county was planning the development of its new courthouse several years ago.
Since the announcement of Budesky's hire in March, Stanley said he has periodically received calls from community members commending the board's decision to hire him.
"I think we made the right choice," Stanley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.