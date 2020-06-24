The Hanover County School Board abruptly adjourned in a split vote Tuesday after a two-hour closed session, putting off an expected decision on a pair of schools named for the Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
The board went into closed session to discuss the Hanover NAACP’s lawsuit seeking new names for the schools and mascots. Lee-Davis High School’s mascot is the Confederates; Stonewall Jackson Middle School’s mascot is the Rebels.
The board’s clerk then came out of the virtual closed session and said the board intended to amend the agenda and “take action” on the school names.
Instead, Board member Sterling Daniel of the Mechanicsville district made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Daniel was not on the board during the first 2018 vote where a 5-2 vote upheld the name and mascots.
Voting in favor of the adjournment were John Axselle, Ola Hawkins, Kelly Evko, Daniel and Robert Hundley, Jr.
Norman Sulser and George Sutton opposed the adjournment. Sulser repeatedly asked why the meeting was being adjourned with no answer.
In 2018, after the board voted 5-2 to keep the school names and mascots in place, the Hanover NAACP filed a lawsuit. The argument was that Black students’ first amendment rights were being violated. In May, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit and the NAACP has filed a notice to appeal.
In recent weeks, the Board has faced new calls to change the names with Confederate memorials coming down across the state. A new petition to change the name and mascot of Lee-Davis High School was posted earlier this month. It has gathered over 21,000 signatures as of Wednesday.
It's unclear if the board will attempt to take another vote on the names. None of the board members responded to interview requests by press time.
